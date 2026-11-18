MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury townhomes near Portland are available for quick move-in

CAMAS, Wash., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the release of a new building for sale at Camas Meadows Crossing, a sophisticated luxury townhome community adjacent to Camas Meadows Golf Club in Camas, Washington. Prices start from the upper $500,000s.

Camas Meadows Crossing offers elevated, low-maintenance living in an incredible location near Vancouver and Portland. This collection of townhomes features expertly crafted designs ranging up to 2,481+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, attached 2-car garages, and versatile layouts including daylight basements, main-level bedrooms, and flex rooms. Select floor plans offer direct entry into the main living area; welcoming residents immediately into the heart of the home. This community offers home shoppers both move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features and quick move-in homes with a variety of personalization options.







"Camas Meadows Crossing provides the perfect balance of convenience and luxury for an effortless lifestyle in one of the most desirable locations in the region," said Mike Grubbe, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. "This new building release offers home shoppers even more opportunities for quick move-in homes available on a variety of timelines and personalization options to suit their needs."

Camas Meadows Crossing is ideally situated less than 10 minutes from dining and boutique shopping in downtown Camas, and approximately 20 minutes from the Portland International Airport. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy abundant nearby recreational opportunities, including the Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Heritage Trail, and Lacamas Lake Park for walking paths, swimming, and water activities.

The community is located at 3839 NW 65th Avenue in Camas, Washington. For more information on Camas Meadows Crossing and Toll Brothers communities throughout the area, call 844-900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Washington.









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)