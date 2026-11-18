(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Twinqo spotlights DOORBUSTER, a one-day Black Friday offer combining a $20 minimum deposit, a 200% bonus up to $1,000 and 100 free spins. New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Twinqo Black Friday promo code DOORBUSTER The promotion provides a 200% bonus up to $1,000 on a qualifying deposit of at least $20, plus 100 free spins. The maximum bonus is reached with a $500 deposit. Alongside DOORBUSTER, Twinqo continues to offer its standard welcome packages, deposit promotions and a loyalty programme, with separate conditions governing each reward. Twinqo Black Friday Promo Code 2026: Bonus Details



DOORBUSTER combines a 200% deposit match with 100 free spins for one day only. The bonus increases with the qualifying deposit until it reaches the $1,000 ceiling at a $500 deposit, giving players a defined minimum entry amount and maximum promotional reward.

Offer Detail DOORBUSTER Promo Code DOORBUSTER Eligibility All depositors, new and existing Minimum deposit $20 Deposit bonus 200%, up to $1,000 (reached with a $500 deposit) Additional reward 100 free spins Wagering requirement 30x the combined deposit and bonus Maximum cash-out 30x the qualifying deposit, capped at $10,000 Availability 27 November 2026 (Black Friday)

How to Claim the Twinqo DOORBUSTER Bonus

Players can open the DOORBUSTER promotion on 27 November to review the offer and follow the on-screen instructions for applying the code. New and existing players can claim it, provided they make a qualifying deposit.

Register at Twinqo, or sign in to an existing account.Open the DOORBUSTER promotion and follow the instructions for applying the code.Make a qualifying deposit of at least $20. A $500 deposit unlocks the full $1,000 bonus.Review the promotional balance, wagering requirement and cash-out limit.

How the Bonus and Wagering Requirements Work

The 30x wagering requirement applies to the deposit and bonus together. This distinction determines the qualifying playthrough amount and separates the headline reward from the conditions that must be completed before withdrawal.

● Minimum-deposit example: A $20 deposit earns $40, producing a $60 combined amount and $1,800 in qualifying wagering.

● Maximum-bonus example: A $500 deposit earns $1,000, producing a $1,500 combined amount and $45,000 in qualifying wagering.

● Cash-out limit: A $20 deposit carries a $600 ceiling. The overall maximum is $10,000, reached from a deposit of about $334.

Completing wagering does not guarantee winnings. Players should review the full promotion terms before depositing.

Cryptocurrencies Supported at Twinqo

Twinqo's crypto casino supports multiple cryptocurrencies, giving players several payment options within the cashier. Its payment selection includes both standalone digital currencies and tokens transferred through specific networks, making the currency and network important parts of each transaction.

● Bitcoin options: Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

● Ethereum and ERC20 options: Ethereum, USD Coin and Tether.

● Tron-based options: Tron, plus USD Coin and Tether on TRC20.

● Other cryptocurrencies: Litecoin, Dogecoin and Solana.

Players should match the selected currency and transfer network to the cashier's instructions before sending funds.

Other Twinqo Casino Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Alongside DOORBUSTER, Twinqo's crypto casino offers three first-deposit welcome packages and the DOUBLESHOT35 promotion. The offers differ in bonus percentage, wagering requirements, cash-out limits and redemption frequency, giving each a distinct promotional structure.

Offer Minimum Deposit Bonus Wagering Requirement Maximum Cash-Out Redemption Limit STARTBOOST80 $20 first deposit 80% up to $100, plus free spins 10x deposit plus bonus 50x deposit, capped at $2,500 Once DIAMOND100 $50 first deposit 100% up to $200, plus free spins 10x deposit plus bonus 50x deposit, capped at $5,000 Once DOUBLEBOOST100 $100 first deposit 100% up to $300, plus free spins 10x deposit plus bonus 50x deposit, capped at $7,500 Once DOUBLESHOT35 $25 35% up to $200 20x deposit plus bonus 20x deposit, capped at $4,000 Twice per day





STARTBOOST80: 80% First-Deposit Bonus Up to $100

STARTBOOST80 gives eligible new players an 80% bonus up to $100 on a qualifying first deposit of at least $20. A $20 deposit earns a $16 bonus, while a qualifying $125 deposit reaches the maximum reward. Additional free spins are available after 24 hours by contacting live support.

The offer carries a 10x wagering requirement on the combined deposit and bonus. Promotional play is restricted to slots, with a $5 maximum bet and one redemption. Cash-outs are limited to 50 times the qualifying deposit, capped at $2,500.

DIAMOND100: 100% First-Deposit Bonus Up to $200

DIAMOND100 gives eligible new players a 100% bonus up to $200 on a qualifying first deposit of at least $50. A $50 deposit earns a $50 bonus, while a qualifying $200 deposit reaches the maximum reward. Additional free spins are available after 24 hours by contacting live support.

The offer carries a 10x wagering requirement on the combined deposit and bonus. Promotional play is restricted to slots, with a $5 maximum bet and one redemption. Cash-outs are limited to 50 times the qualifying deposit, capped at $5,000. The initial bonus is non-cashable and is deducted from the balance or winnings before withdrawal processing.

DOUBLEBOOST100: 100% First-Deposit Bonus Up to $300

DOUBLEBOOST100 offers eligible new players a 100% bonus up to $300 on a qualifying first deposit of at least $100. A $100 deposit earns a $100 bonus, while a qualifying $300 deposit reaches the maximum reward. The package also includes additional free spins, available after 24 hours through live support.

The combined deposit and bonus must be wagered 10 times. The promotion is available once, applies to slots only and carries a $5 maximum bet. Cash-outs are limited to 50 times the qualifying deposit, capped at $7,500. The initial bonus is non-cashable and is deducted before withdrawal processing.

DOUBLESHOT35: 35% Deposit Bonus Up to $200

DOUBLESHOT35 provides a 35% bonus up to $200 on a qualifying deposit of at least $25. Unlike the three first-deposit packages, its stated redemption limit allows players to use the offer twice per day.

The promotion carries a 20x wagering requirement on the combined deposit and bonus. Eligible play is restricted to slots, with a $5 maximum bet. Cash-outs are limited to 20 times the qualifying deposit, capped at $4,000.

About Twinqo

Twinqo is a crypto casino offering slots, live casino, table games, crash games and dice. Its platform combines casino entertainment with welcome promotions, recurring rewards and round-the-clock customer support.

The Carrot Patch Club provides a dedicated loyalty programme, complementing the platform's promotional offering with progression and tier-based benefits. Together, these features give players access to both introductory rewards and ongoing loyalty opportunities.

Gambling involves financial risk and is restricted to adults of legal gambling age in eligible jurisdictions. Players should set spending limits and treat casino play as entertainment rather than a source of income.

Twinqo Ownership and Licensing

Twinqo.io is owned and operated by Keen Sage International Limited, registration number 92606, registered in Samoa. The operator's corporate registration identifies the business responsible for the platform and is separate from its gambling licence.

Twinqo is licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros, under Licence No. ALSI-202505052-FI2. These corporate and licensing identifiers establish the platform's stated ownership and regulatory framework.

Access remains subject to applicable jurisdictional restrictions. Promotional wagering requirements, game eligibility rules and withdrawal conditions continue to apply independently of the platform's licensing status.

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