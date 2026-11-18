MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board selects Hahn to lead company to further growth and success

Bloomington, IL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COUNTRY Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has named Robyn Hahn as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2027.

Hahn was selected following a comprehensive search led by the search committee of COUNTRY Financial's Board. To find the leader best equipped for this role, the committee was aided by a global and highly reputable executive search firm and evaluated candidates on a number of key criteria.

“On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to welcome Robyn as the next CEO of COUNTRY Financial,” said Philip Nelson, president of the COUNTRY Financial Board of Directors.“We approached this search with alignment on the leadership qualities and experience COUNTRY needs to move confidently into the future. The Board was unanimous in believing she is the right leader for COUNTRY, our clients, employees and reps, to build on COUNTRY's strong foundation, advance our strategy and deepen collaboration across the Illinois Farm Bureau family of companies.”

Hahn brings the experience, leadership capability, and perspective to guide COUNTRY into its next chapter. With insurance industry experience beginning in sales and spanning executive leadership, she has a deep understanding of clients, reps, and the industry. Known for her genuine and authentic leadership style, she is passionate about building a culture of trust, accountability, and high performance while empowering employees and reps to succeed together. Hahn's ability to inspire, communicate strategic direction clearly, and connect meaningfully is complemented by extensive industry experience, agricultural roots, and a strong appreciation for the Farm Bureau relationship. Together, these qualities position Hahn to drive continued success and sustainable growth.

“I'm honored to lead COUNTRY Financial and grateful for the Board's confidence,” said Hahn.“COUNTRY has a strong legacy of serving clients, and I'm eager to learn from the people who carry that work forward every day. I look forward to listening to our employees and reps and working together to strengthen our partnership in service of clients and COUNTRY's future.”

About COUNTRY Financial®

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Jamie Hasselbring

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+1 309-821-5103

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COUNTRY Financial CEO, Robyn Hahn

Founded by farmers in 1925, COUNTRY Financial helps individuals, families, businesses and farms protect what matters most through insurance and financial services solutions. Today, COUNTRY serves nearly 1.5 million people across 19 states through a network of more than 3,000 employees and 1,800 financial representatives. Learn more at