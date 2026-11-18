Loss from operations declined 17% year over year for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.











WARREN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Inc. (“Tevogen” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), a healthcare company focused on combining biopharma, artificial intelligence, and healthcare services to improve the affordability and accessibility of life-saving medicines, today highlighted a significant reduction in liabilities, from $99.9 million for year ended 2023 as reported on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 28, 2024, to $14.8 million for the period ended September 30, 2026 as reported on Form 10-Q filed November 16, 2026. Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company further eliminated $7.6 million in liabilities related to a loan obligation.

The Company maintains strong insider ownership with an increase from 83% on February 14, 2024, to 92% as of November 16, 2026.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, loss from operations decreased 17%, from $21.5 million in the same period of 2025 to $18.0 million. Additional information available in the Company's 10-Q.

“Fiscal responsibility guides how we manage our obligations and make financing decisions,” said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Tevogen.“Retaining majority control keeps decisions about our direction and growth in the hands of our team. This is central to our strategy as we pursue long-term shareholder value and our ambition to redefine the future of medicine.”

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a healthcare company focused on improving the affordability and accessibility of life-saving medicines. The Company brings together three complementary efforts: Tevogen Bio, its biotechnology initiative; Tevogen.AI, its artificial intelligence and technology initiative; and Tevogen Healthcare Services, its emerging healthcare services initiative.

Together, these efforts are designed to create a more integrated healthcare model in which science, technology, and operational efficiency work together to reduce the cost of medication and expand patient access.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's expectations regarding the availability, amount, timing, and terms of future financing, including borrowings under its amended credit agreement and sales under its at-the-market equity program; the potential repayment of borrowings in cash or shares; the Company's intentions regarding financing terms and disciplined use of capital; and the anticipated benefits of combining its biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare services initiatives, including reducing medication costs and improving patient access. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“goal,”“opportunity,”“project,”“believe,”“future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ include, but are not limited to: the risk that financing under the amended credit agreement or at-the-market equity program may not be available in the amounts, at the times, or on the terms anticipated; the ability of the Company and its financing counterparties to satisfy applicable conditions and perform their obligations; market conditions, the trading price and volume of the Company's common stock, and applicable contractual, securities law, registration, and stock exchange requirements that may limit borrowings, share sales, or repayment in shares; changes in the Company's operating costs, capital requirements, and financing needs; the need to raise additional capital to fully realize the Company's business plans; the risk that the Company may not achieve its intended capital allocation objectives or realize the anticipated benefits of its business initiatives; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including competition, technological developments, and regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; difficulties in executing business strategies, managing growth, and hiring and retaining key employees; risks related to the development, licensing, acquisition, regulatory approval, and commercialization of therapeutics and technologies; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks associated with intellectual property protection; the Company's ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



