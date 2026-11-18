If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Everest Group class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Everest Group, together with subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products.

The Everest Group class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Everest Group remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business defendants claimed Everest Group had reduced or exited; (ii) Everest Group had inadequately priced portions of that business; (iii) Everest Group's reserves were insufficient, causing it to understate its liabilities and expenses and materially overstate its earnings; and (iv) addressing these problems would require substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and reductions in Everest Group's casualty business, thereby sacrificing recurring premium revenue.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Everest Group common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Everest Group class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Everest Group class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Everest Group class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Everest Group class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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