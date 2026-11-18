MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hard disk drive (HDD) market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.58% during 2027–2032, driven by expanding hyperscale data centers, increasing demand for near-line storage, AI-driven data retention, and the cost-per-terabyte advantage of HDDs, with 3.5-inch drives maintaining the leading form-factor position and HAMR emerging as the fastest-growing recording technology.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the hard disk drive (HDD) market size is expected to increase from USD 51.82 billion in 2026 to USD 54.99 billion in 2027 and reach USD 75.62 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.58% during 2027–2032. Market expansion is supported by rising cloud storage requirements, increasing volumes of enterprise data, expanding near-line storage deployments, and growing adoption of high-capacity drives for data-intensive applications.

The continued expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and digital services is increasing demand for economical, high-capacity storage solutions. HDDs remain relevant for applications involving large datasets, backup repositories, surveillance footage, and infrequently accessed information, where storage capacity and acquisition cost per terabyte influence purchasing decisions. Meanwhile, manufacturers are advancing recording technologies, increasing drive capacities, and expanding production capabilities to address enterprise storage requirements. However, declining SSD prices, concentrated manufacturing capacity, and supply-chain constraints continue to influence the competitive landscape.

Key Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Hyperscale Data Center Expansion and AI Workloads Strengthen Storage Demand

The expansion of hyperscale data centers and cloud infrastructure is increasing requirements for high-capacity storage solutions. Growing volumes of enterprise information, AI-generated datasets, and digital content are encouraging cloud providers to expand their storage infrastructure. Near-line HDDs are supporting these requirements by providing economical capacity for large datasets that do not require continuous high-speed access. Technology providers are also implementing tiered storage architectures that combine HDDs with flash-based systems to balance performance, capacity, and infrastructure costs. These developments are creating opportunities for manufacturers supplying high-capacity drives to cloud and hyperscale customers.

High-Capacity 3.5-Inch Drives and Near-Line Storage Support Enterprise Requirements

The increasing volume of retained enterprise data is strengthening demand for high-capacity 3.5-inch HDDs, particularly across cloud storage, enterprise data centers, and near-line applications. These drives provide a cost-per-terabyte advantage over SSDs for workloads where storage capacity is more important than immediate access speed. Manufacturers are advancing product roadmaps to deliver higher storage capacities per drive, helping data center operators expand storage infrastructure without proportionately increasing the number of physical drive positions. The shift toward larger-capacity drives is also encouraging investment in advanced magnetic recording technologies.

HAMR Innovation and Advanced Recording Technologies Improve Storage Density

Hard disk drive manufacturers are investing in heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) and other energy-assisted recording technologies to increase storage density and support higher-capacity products. These technologies are enabling manufacturers to develop drives with greater storage capacities for hyperscale and enterprise customers. Seagate's Mozaic 4+ platform supports capacities of up to 44 TB per drive and was ramping with its two largest global cloud providers in July 2026. Meanwhile, Western Digital has advanced its next-generation ePMR products, with shipments of drives supporting capacities of up to 40 TB beginning in fiscal Q4 2026. Such developments are strengthening the industry's ability to address growing enterprise storage requirements.

“The hard disk drive market continues to play an important role in the global data storage ecosystem as cloud infrastructure, AI workloads, and enterprise data retention requirements expand. Increasing demand for high-capacity near-line storage, advancements in magnetic recording technologies, and the cost-per-terabyte advantage of HDDs are creating opportunities for manufacturers and storage solution providers. At the same time, SSD adoption, concentrated manufacturing capacity, and supply-chain limitations remain important considerations. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments, emerging opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global hard disk drive industry,” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Market Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest geographical share of the hard disk drive market, representing 36.35% in 2026, and is also projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during 2027–2032. The region benefits from its established HDD manufacturing ecosystem, expanding cloud infrastructure, and increasing investments in data center capacity. AWS launched its Thailand cloud region in January 2025, while Yondr Group handed over the first 25 MW of IT power capacity at its 98 MW data center in Johor, Malaysia, in June 2025. These developments are strengthening regional digital infrastructure and creating additional requirements for enterprise storage solutions. The presence of major storage manufacturers and component suppliers further supports Asia-Pacific's position in the global HDD supply chain.

North America remains an important market, supported by hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise data center investments, and increasing adoption of AI-related infrastructure. The launch of AWS's Mexico (Central) region in January 2025 is expanding local cloud infrastructure and supporting demand for enterprise storage solutions. Research institutions and businesses are also investing in high-capacity storage to manage growing volumes of scientific, operational, and commercial information.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Hyperscale and Cloud Storage Capacity

4.2.2 Cost/TB Advantage Over SSDs in Near-Line Workloads

4.2.3 Growth of Video-Surveillance Data for Smart-City Roll-Outs

4.2.4 AI-Driven Cold-Data Tiering Adoption

4.2.5 Large-Capacity HAMR Roadmap Up to 50 TB Drives

4.2.6 Circular-Economy Recycling Programs Lowering BOM Costs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rapid SSD $/TB Declines and Enterprise Flash TCO Gains

4.3.2 Extreme Supplier Concentration and Supply-Chain Shocks

4.3.3 Prospective Carbon Taxes on Energy-Intensive HDD Output

4.3.4 Rack-Density Limits Favoring Flash-Based Architectures

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Form Factor

5.1.1 2.5-inch

5.1.2 3.5-inch

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Mobile/Portable

5.2.2 Consumer Desktop and Gaming

5.2.3 NAS and SOHO

5.2.4 Enterprise and Data-Center

5.2.5 Near-line / Cold-Data

5.2.6 Surveillance and Smart-City

5.3 By Storage Capacity

5.3.1 Below 1 TB

5.3.2 1–3 TB

5.3.3 3–5 TB

5.3.4 Above 5 TB

5.4 By Interface

5.4.1 SATA

5.4.2 SAS

5.4.3 PCIe / NVMe

5.5 By End-User Industry

5.5.1 IT and Telecommunications

5.5.2 Consumer Electronics OEMs

5.5.3 Cloud and Hyperscale Providers

5.5.4 Industrial and Video-Surveillance

5.5.5 Government and Defense

5.6 By Recording Technology

5.6.1 CMR / PMR

5.6.2 SMR

5.6.3 HAMR and Energy-Assisted

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East and Africa

5.7.5 South America

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Western Digital Corporation

6.4.2 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

6.4.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.5 Lenovo Group Limited

6.4.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Transcend Information Inc.

6.4.8 ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Buffalo Inc.

6.4.10 Nidec Corporation

6.4.11 and more

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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