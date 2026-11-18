Tempo's new ENP100 Digital Fiber Enclosure Pump

Tempo

Pocket-sized digital pump helps fiber crews verify enclosure seals before leaving the job site

- Parker Butchko, Product ManagerVISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo, a trusted leader in rugged, reliable tools and test equipment for communications and utility professionals, today announced the ENP100 Fiber Enclosure Pump, a rechargeable digital pump built to make pressure testing of sealed fiber-optic enclosures fast, controlled, and repeatable. Designed for MSO, telecom, broadband, and outside-plant crews, the ENP100 helps technicians identify potential leaks before they lead to water intrusion, network outages, and return truck rolls.Water intrusion is one of the most common threats to a fiber splice, and a closure that looks sealed but isn't may not show a problem until weeks later. Many crews still flash test fiber enclosures with bicycle pumps or other manual hand pumps, which offer little control over the final pressure. The ENP100 replaces that process with controlled digital pressurization: technicians connect the included hose to the enclosure's Schrader valve, set a target pressure, and the pump fills the enclosure and shuts off automatically at the setpoint. Technicians can apply a bubble solution to the seams to test whether the seal holds."A flash test helps ensure the fiber enclosure is sealed, but only if it gets done on every closure, every time," said Parker Butchko, Product Manager at Tempo. "We designed the ENP100 to make that an easy choice. It's small enough to carry in a pocket, it stops at the pressure you set, and it takes the guesswork out of a test that crews have been doing with bike pumps for years."With a 12 PSI maximum pump pressure, the ENP100 helps prevent accidental overpressurization of the enclosure. Its digital display shows the pressure value, selected unit, and battery level, and technicians can switch between PSI and bar. At 130 grams, the ENP100 travels with the technician instead of staying in the truck.Key features of the ENP100 include:.Adjustable pressure: Preset target pressure, adjusted with + and – buttons..Automatic shutoff: Stops inflation at the selected setpoint, or after 1 minute if inflation is not started..12 PSI maximum pressure: Helps prevent accidental over pressurization during testing..Digital pressure display: Shows pressure value, pressure unit, and battery level..Quick unit change: User-selectable PSI or bar..Schrader hose connection: Included hose connects directly to the enclosure's Schrader valve..Pressure calibration: Supports consistent, accurate readings over time..Compact and rechargeable: 77 x 53 x 32 mm, 130 g, with a 450 mAh, 7.4 V (3.33 Wh) battery and USB-C charging (5 V / 2 A).ApplicationsThe ENP100 is suited for leak checks after a new installation, closure re-entry, repair, or seal replacement on small to large, sealed fiber-optic enclosures equipped with a Schrader valve.AvailabilityThe ENP100 Fiber Enclosure Pump (Cat. No. ENP100 ) is available now. For more information, visit or contact....About TempoTempo is the brand of Tempo Communications, Inc., a provider of rugged, reliable tools and test equipment for professionals in underground utilities, irrigation, electrical, telecommunications, datacom, and fiber optics. Tempo's product line includes underground utility and irrigation locators, electronic buried markers, fiber optic testers, hand tools, and network test equipment that help technicians install, maintain, and troubleshoot critical infrastructure. Tempo's North American headquarters are in Vista, California, with international offices in Cwmbran, United Kingdom and Melbourne, Australia.

Ashley Skitt

Tempo Communications

+1 619-252-5687

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The Fiber Enclosure Pump That Fits In Your Pocket

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Tempo Introduces the ENP100 Digital Fiber Enclosure Pump for Fast, Controlled Enclosure Flash Testing News Provided By Tempo Communications November 18, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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