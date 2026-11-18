American Medical Women's Association and COPD Awareness Month

The American Medical Women's Association Highlights Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in Women as 30 States Recognize COPD Awareness Month

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

The American Medical Women's Association joins COPD Action Alliance and lung health organizations in raising awareness of COPD, particularly its impact on women

Through this collaborative advocacy effort, 30 states have issued official acknowledgments recognizing November 2026 as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Awareness Month. This growing statewide recognition reflects the collective efforts of healthcare professionals, patient advocates, and organizations working to bring greater attention to a disease that affects millions of Americans.

The 30 states recognizing COPD Awareness Month as of November 17, 2026, are Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

COPD is a chronic, progressive lung disease that can significantly limit breathing, physical activity, and quality of life. Despite its considerable impact, many people remain undiagnosed, potentially missing opportunities for treatment and disease management. Greater public awareness can help individuals recognize symptoms such as persistent cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, and increased mucus production and seek appropriate medical evaluation.

For AMWA, this initiative also highlights the importance of recognizing COPD as a women's health issue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the age-adjusted prevalence of diagnosed COPD in 2023 was 4.1% among women compared with 3.4% among men. Women may experience substantial disease burden, including severe respiratory symptoms and exacerbations. Moreover, most individuals living with COPD who have never smoked are women, emphasizing the importance of considering environmental exposures and other risk factors beyond smoking history.

"These statewide acknowledgments demonstrate what can be accomplished when physicians, patients, and advocacy organizations work together around a shared public health priority," said Dr. Eliza Chin, Executive Director of AMWA. "For women in particular, we want to challenge the assumption that COPD is primarily a disease of older men or individuals with a history of smoking. Greater awareness of how COPD affects women can help support earlier recognition, more informed clinical care, and better health outcomes."

AMWA members contributed directly to efforts securing COPD Awareness Month proclamations in Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Mexico, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Their work illustrates how physicians and emerging healthcare leaders can extend their impact beyond clinical settings by engaging policymakers and mobilizing their communities around important health issues.

Read this KevinMD article by AMWA's Kentucky State Director Dr. Rebekah Costello.

As a member of the COPD Action Alliance, AMWA supports continued collaboration to strengthen COPD education, reduce barriers to diagnosis and treatment, and promote policies that improve access to respiratory care. The organization encourages healthcare professionals, patients, and community organizations to use COPD Awareness Month as an opportunity to share information, initiate conversations about lung health, and advocate for improvements in COPD care.

Learn more about AMWA efforts during COPD Awareness Month.

Access COPD Awareness Month educational materials and the COPD Action Alliance's COPD Awareness Month toolkit.

About the American Medical Women's Association:

The American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) is the oldest multi-specialty organization of women physicians in the United States. Founded in 1915, AMWA works to advance women physicians and improve the health of women.

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Kelly McMahon

American Medical Women's Association

+1 518-313-0122

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AMWA Highlights Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in Women as 30 States Recognize COPD Awareness Month News Provided By American Medical Women's Assn November 18, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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