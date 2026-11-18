Rosalie S. Azua, 2026 Healer of the Year

Founder of The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica brings international recognition to the Rio Grande Valley as global competition draws 211,252 votes.

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, announced that San Benito spiritual and holistic healing practitioner Rosalie S Azua, owner of The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica, has been named the 2026 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Grand Prize Winner. The international recognition honors Azua's dedication to spiritual wellness, compassionate healing, and service to her community in the Rio Grande Valley.This year's Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest received 136 entries representing 10 countries and 38 U.S. states, with more than 45,000 viewers exploring the gallery of applicants. Worldwide enthusiasm fueled 211,252 votes, turning the competition into a showcase of visibility, connection, and community impact. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, donated by Life Changing Energy, were awarded to honor the dedication and work of participating healers.For Azua, winning the international competition represents not only a personal achievement but also an opportunity to bring greater recognition to her hometown and expand the spiritual wellness services available throughout the Rio Grande Valley.“Winning the 2026 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year award is an incredible honor and a deeply emotional experience,” Azua shared.“Guided by God, my ancestors, and my love for helping others, I believe spiritual healing is more than a profession; it is my calling.”Azua is a certified spiritual and holistic healing practitioner specializing in Reiki, sound healing, chakra balancing, crystal healing, and ancestral spiritual practices. Her work combines contemporary holistic wellness approaches with traditional spiritual practices, emphasizing personal empowerment, emotional well-being, and respect for diverse cultural and spiritual beliefs.Through The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica in San Benito, Azua provides a welcoming environment for individuals seeking spiritual guidance, relaxation, and personal growth. The center offers sound healing sessions, Reiki, chakra balancing, crystal therapy, traditional spiritual cleansings known as limpias, intuitive readings, ancestral healing, and spiritual guidance.The business also carries spiritual tools, herbs, crystals, candles, and handcrafted products intended to support individual spiritual practices.Azua's approach is rooted in faith, compassion, and ancestral traditions. She emphasizes creating an inclusive environment where individuals from different backgrounds and belief systems feel respected and supported.Clients have described their experiences at The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica. One participant shared,“My session was an incredibly peaceful experience. I walked in feeling emotionally overwhelmed and left feeling lighter, calmer, and more connected to myself.”Another client highlighted Azua's compassionate approach, saying,“What makes Mrs. Rosie special is the way she listens without judgment. She creates a safe space where you can open up, reflect, and begin your personal healing journey.”Beyond her individual practice, Azua credits her family for their dedication and support. Her husband and children contribute their time and talents to The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica, making it a family-operated business built around shared values of service, faith, and community involvement.The family also operates Magic Brew, another local business venture that reflects their commitment to entrepreneurship and creating distinctive experiences in the San Benito community.Azua views the international recognition as an achievement shared with the people who supported her throughout the competition.“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for my family, friends, and community who stood beside me throughout this journey. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to everyone who believed in me,” Azua said.The Grand Prize recognition also provides Azua with opportunities to further her education and expand the tools and services she offers through her practice.“My greatest joy is knowing this recognition will allow me to expand my knowledge, bring new healing tools to the Rio Grande Valley, and continue serving others with compassion, love, and purpose,” she added.This Thanksgiving, The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica will be providing five families currently facing financial hardship with a complete Thanksgiving meal. Looking ahead to Christmas, Azua and her family are also organizing a Toy Drive intended to benefit children at a local orphanage. Both initiatives reflect the family's desire to give back to their community and bring comfort, joy, and support to those in need during the holiday season.The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica plans to invite local residents, businesses, and community supporters to participate in the holiday effort. Additional details, including donation opportunities and collection dates, will be announced as arrangements are finalized.For Azua, the award represents an opportunity to continue growing her practice while bringing attention to the traditions, values, and community spirit of San Benito and the Rio Grande Valley.For more information about Rosalie S Azua, The Smudging & Spiritual Botanica, available spiritual wellness services, or the upcoming Christmas Toy Drive, visit or call 956-367-6311.About The Smudging & Spiritual BotanicaThe Smudging & Spiritual Botanica is a family-operated spiritual wellness center located in San Benito, Texas, founded by certified spiritual and holistic healing practitioner Rosalie S Azua. The business offers sound healing, Reiki, chakra balancing, crystal healing, traditional spiritual cleansings, intuitive readings, ancestral healing, and spiritual guidance. It also provides herbs, crystals, candles, and handcrafted spiritual products. Rooted in faith, ancestral traditions, cultural respect, and compassionate service, the center welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds seeking spiritual growth, inner peace, and personal well-being.About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. GSPA provides resources, continuing education, professional standards, global recognition, and community support for practitioners committed to ethical, transformative healing work.For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and the 2026 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest, visit .

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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San Benito Spiritual Healing Practitioner Rosalie S Azua Wins 2026 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Grand Prize News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 18, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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