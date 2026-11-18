LawfulStay tracks short-term and mid-term rental regulations across 5,355 locations in 157 countries and 53 U.S. states and territories.

New regulatory intelligence platform tracks 5,355 jurisdictions across 157 countries to help investors and property managers assess STR compliance risk.

- Eric Mason, Founder, LawfulStay

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LawfulStay, a regulatory intelligence platform focused on short-term and mid-term rentals, today announced its global launch. Built for property owners, real estate investors, brokers, and vacation rental managers, the platform tracks rental laws across 5,355 locations in 157 countries and 53 U.S. states and territories.

As municipalities tighten housing rules - introducing strict licensing caps, primary-residence mandates, and shifting tax requirements - verifying whether a property can legally operate as a rental has become a critical step in real estate due diligence. Until now, gathering that data required piecing together fragmented municipal codes, county ordinances, and local zoning maps.

Turning Fragmented Ordinances into Actionable Data

Rental regulations can change drastically across a single county line. A property eligible for short-term rental permits in one city may face outright bans or strict minimum-stay thresholds just miles away. Overlooking a single local rule can wipe out projected returns or expose operators to heavy fines.

LawfulStay consolidates publicly available government records into a single, searchable database. Users can quickly evaluate:

- Legality & Zoning: Permitted uses, primary-residence requirements, and geographic restrictions.

- Licensing & Caps: Permit availability, registration steps, and cap limits.

- Operations & Taxes: Minimum-stay rules, occupancy limits, local lodging taxes, and enforcement provisions, complete with direct links to official government sources.

"Knowing whether you can legally operate a property should be the very first question anyone asks before buying a vacation rental," said Eric Mason, founder of LawfulStay. "Too often, investors fall in love with a property's revenue projections before realizing local ordinances prohibit their business model. We built LawfulStay to put clear, verified regulatory answers at the start of the deal process."

Built for Precision Over General-Purpose AI

While general-purpose AI chatbots can summarize broad real estate concepts, short-term rental compliance depends on exact municipal boundaries, effective dates, and statutory exceptions. Behind the scenes, LawfulStay combines automated data ingestion pipelines with specialized verification agents to monitor official government records, extract statutory updates, and standardize fragmented local rules into a single searchable system. Rather than relying on unverified conversational AI outputs, professionals get a structured, source-backed workflow for repeatable due diligence.

Looking Ahead

Following today's launch, LawfulStay is expanding its suite to include automated regulatory change monitoring for multi-property portfolios, custom property-level research reports, and enterprise API integrations for hospitality tech, lending, and real estate platforms.

"Regulatory due diligence needs to be as standard as checking comps, financing, and cap rates," Mason added. "A great revenue projection means nothing if the property can't legally operate."

The platform is live now at .

About LawfulStay

LawfulStay is a Colorado-based regulatory intelligence company focused on the short-term and mid-term rental industry. By structuring complex municipal codes and government data into searchable records, LawfulStay helps real estate investors, property managers, and industry professionals navigate compliance and mitigate regulatory risk. (Note: LawfulStay provides regulatory data for informational and research purposes; users should consult qualified legal or tax professionals for formal advice.)

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Eric Mason

LawfulStay

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LawfulStay Launches Global Platform to Simplify Short-Term Rental Regulations News Provided By LawfulStay November 18, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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