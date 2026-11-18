IPD 70th Anniversary Logo

International sales team to meet with distributors and prospective partners in the USA Pavilion at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Nov. 24–27

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, will exhibit at bauma CHINA 2026 from Nov. 24 to 27 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). IPD will be in the USA Pavilion, Hall N2, Booth N2.330. Its international sales team will show a selection of its latest premium heavy-duty aftermarket engine components and repair solutions for the construction, mining and industrial sectors.

bauma CHINA is one of Asia's leading international trade fairs for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machinery and construction vehicles. In 2026 the show moves to a new“One Show, Two Venues” format. Across both Shanghai venues, organizers expect approximately 4,000 exhibitors and about 400,000 square meters of exhibition space, with companies and industry professionals representing construction machinery, mining, building materials, construction vehicles and related technologies.

The booth will focus on products for Caterpillar® and Cummins® engine applications. Visitors can see IPD parts in person and learn about the company's growing product coverage. That coverage includes pistons and piston components, cylinder liners and cylinder components, engine bearings, valvetrain components, gasket sets, engine repair and overhaul kits, oil and water pumps, and other critical replacement engine components and new product offerings. Together, the display highlights IPD's ability to provide comprehensive aftermarket engine solutions for equipment operating in demanding construction, mining and industrial applications.

“Asia's construction and industrial markets matter a great deal to IPD's international business, and nothing replaces meeting customers face-to-face,” said Ahmed Hassan, Director of International Business Development at IPD.“We keep investing in new Caterpillar and Cummins product coverage, and bauma CHINA lets visitors see that quality firsthand. In Shanghai we want to help our existing distributors grow their IPD business, and we want to start conversations with companies interested in becoming new international partners.”

IPD's presence at bauma CHINA is part of its ongoing commitment to the global independent aftermarket. It also reflects the company's work to build relationships with distributors, rebuilders and equipment-industry professionals in Asia and other international markets. IPD has long focused on quality replacement engine components that help customers extend engine life, reduce operating costs and keep heavy-duty equipment working in demanding environments.

Ahmed Hassan will lead the IPD team at the show. He will be joined by Michael Sammut, Regional Sales Manager, Australia; Wian Coetzee, Senior Regional Sales Manager, Africa; Link Ang, Regional Sales Manager, Asia; and Alena Dobychina, Regional Sales Manager, Eastern Europe/Russia.

Throughout the show, the team will discuss IPD's latest products and applications and answer product and technical questions. They will meet with current distributors about growth opportunities, talk with prospective distributors, and discuss aftermarket engine-part needs in Asia and other international regions. Link Ang speaks Mandarin, and interpreters will also be available at the booth.

IPD encourages bauma CHINA attendees to schedule a meeting with the team before the show by contacting IPD. At the booth, visitors can explore IPD's latest products, meet the international sales team and learn more about opportunities to grow their business with IPD. Visit IPD in the USA Pavilion, Hall N2, Booth N2.330, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Nov. 24–27, 2026.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.

Joni Kneller

Industrial Parts Depot, LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IPD Expands Global Presence at bauma CHINA 2026, Showcasing Latest Heavy-Duty Engine Solutions for Industrial Markets News Provided By Joni Kneller, Industrial Parts Depot, LLC November 18, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.