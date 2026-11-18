Pictured is James Hurley, Business Development Manager at Kalkreuth, receiving the 2026 Safety Excellence Award.

WHEELING, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We're proud to share that Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal has received the Master Builders' Association of Western Pennsylvania (MBA) Safety Award for the sixth year in a row. We were honored on November 6, 2026, at the MBA's annual Safety Appreciation Night at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.A Night Celebrating Safety ChampionsThe MBA Safety Appreciation Night honors the people who keep construction jobsites safe across Western Pennsylvania, including field crews, superintendents, project managers and safety directors. The event brought MBA members together for dinner, entertainment and awards honoring safety excellence in the region's construction industry.“Six consecutive years of recognition from the MBA speaks to the culture our people have built,” said Seth Abraham, HR & Safety Director at Kalkreuth.“Safety starts with every crew member on every jobsite, and this award belongs to them.”A Commitment to Zero InjuriesKalkreuth's goal is to achieve a perfect safety record, and we strive to reach it by eliminating or correcting unsafe acts and conditions. We believe the zero-injury philosophy can be a reality when controlling hazards on each jobsite is a priority.That commitment shows in our results. Our current Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of 0.67 is well below the industry baseline of 1.0, and this sixth consecutive MBA Safety Award reflects the work our crews put in on every project.About Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet MetalKalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is a Top 10 U.S. commercial roofing contractor and leading exterior cladding solutions expert. With offices in Wheeling, West Virginia; Frederick, Maryland; Lexington, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kalkreuth brings value through scale and expertise. With a large, highly trained union workforce and a robust equipment fleet, the company can rapidly deploy and execute projects while self-performing more than 90% of its work. This approach ensures superior quality, efficiency and safety, all managed in-house. Learn more at krsm.

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Kalkreuth Roofing Earns MBA Safety Award for Sixth Consecutive Year News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 18, 2026, 19:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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