Love to Dine for Good and Support Girls Participate in Recruiting for Good to Do Both (Don't Have to be a parent) to earn the sweetest reward three $1000 Dining Gift Cards to improve your life

Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest Dining Gig for Girls in 4th and 5th Grade to review The Sweetest Restaurants LA to Paris.

Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest2027 Summer Gig for Bi-Lingual Girls to Review LA's top Restaurants and Help Visitors in 2028

Participate in Recruiting for Good to Support Girls and Party for Good in Brentwood Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring The Sweetest Party Good for You to Celebrate Launching The Sweetest Gigs in LA RSVP with... Open Bar at a Smoothie Shop On The Westside One Week Before Thanks Giving

Recruiting for Good funds gigs for girls through its staffing services, rewarding professionals who refer hiring companies with generous fine dining gift cards

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SANTA MONICA, CA - Recruiting for Good, a value driven staffing agency, has officially re-launched "Love to Dine for Good " referral reward. The innovative community initiative rewards business professional introductions to companies hiring professional staff with generous fine dining gift cards, while simultaneously turning successful corporate staffing placements into funding for "The Sweetest Gigs for Girls."Three Meaningful Gigs Launching in 20271. Talented 3rd to 5th grade girls in LA read five books and write reviews earn $500 for a Savings Account.2. Talented 5th grade girls (Autism or Down Syndrome) in LA create 5 drawings earn $500 for a Savings Account.3. Talented girls (anywhere in USA and UK) in 3rd to 5th Grade; land 'Mom and Me Lunch gig' review the sweetest restaurants 'Michelin Starred' LA to Paris."Your referrals enable us to fund 'The Sweetest Gigs for Girls; preparing them for life," says Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs. "The professional who makes the successful staffing referral ('a successful hire occurs with company introduced) earns three $1,000 fine dining gift cards, and they also get the special privilege of nominating a girl for any of the sweetest gigs (listed above)-whether it's their daughter, granddaughter, niece, or a friend's daughter."Socio-Economic Impact and Vision"We teach girls who work on the sweetest gigs; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values (passion, purpose, and play)," says Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs. "Girls feel fulfilled, learn to earn, and ready to enter the workforce. If girls live in LA, they are invited to our monthly 'Love Books and Chocolate Party' in Brentwood."AboutLove to Dine for Good and Support Girls; participate in Recruiting for Good referral Program to earn three $1000 gift cards for favorite restaurants or dining delivery service. (Don't have to be a parent or have kids to enjoy the sweetest rewards that improve life)Love to Party for Good and Support Girls? RSVP to attend The Sweetest Party This Saturday November 21st at 11am to 12pm (One hour social party); Recruiting for Good is celebrating Launch of The Sweetest Gigs with Open Bar at a Smoothie Shop on the Westside (Party For Ladies That Love to Support Girls and Perfectly Made for Moms and Talented Girls in 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade) RSVP with... to learn exact location to meet; enjoy smoothies, treats, and sweet surprises.Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, and Operations (HR, Marketing, Sales) and using placement fees to fund social causes we care about, including The Sweetest Gigs. Find more details about the program and mission at Recruiting for Good: .Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Girls. We have created over 100 unique gigs, served over 100 girls. Recruiting for Good Founder created The Sweetest Gigs (meaningful mentoring work program) and methodology Girls Design TomorrowTM (based on 3000 hours of personal mentoring hours with daughters and mothers).Parents, grandparents, and aunties participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to secure a spot on The Sweetest Dining Gig; "Mom and Me Lunch' for 3rd to 5th Grade girls (anywhere in the USA). Girls who land a spot on the dining gig in third grade; have the opportunity to earn gigs for three years. Girls review The Sweetest Restaurants from LA to Paris .Parents, grandparents, or aunties participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a spot on The Sweetest Summer Gig in LA for Bi-lingual girls fluent in Chinese, French, Italian, or Spanish, Girls in 4th and Fifth Grade. Girls who land the summer gig choose a restaurant to review; and Recruiting for Good sponsors a daughter-mother lunch (with $100 dining gift cards). Girls who excel in their initial reviews will have the opportunity to earn additional restaurant review gigs. The five girls will work to create a list of top restaurants reviewed to help inform international visitors of the best dining choices in LA. .Love to gift mom or grandma dining participate in Recruiting for Good to gift her the sweetest retirement perk three $1000 gift cards for her favorite restaurants anywhere in USA or UK .Media Contact:...XXX

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

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Talented teen 'Sweet Chef,' her nickname has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' since 2020 (started at 9 years old) She created Love to Dine for Good Video

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Recruiting for Good Launches 'Love to Dine For Good' to Fund The Sweetest Gigs News Provided By Recruiting for Good November 18, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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