The series opens Nov. 20, 2026, with“Rear Window,” followed by“The Wrong Man” on Jan. 29, 2027, and“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” on Feb. 19, 2027.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Art Exchange (ArtEx) at Mercy University is pleased to announce“Hitchcock in New York: Film in Conversation,” a free, fall/winter film series exploring how Alfred Hitchcock transformed New York City into a canvas for tension, identity and urban paranoia. The three-film series is curated and hosted by Hitchcock scholar and Mercy University professor Steven DeRosa, who will offer introductory remarks and lead question-and-answer discussions following each screening.The series opens Nov. 20, 2026, with“Rear Window,” followed by“The Wrong Man” on Jan. 29, 2027, and“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” on Feb. 19, 2027.“It's exciting to bring these classics back to the big screen to be viewed as they were originally intended-in a theater setting,” said Dr. Kristen Keckler, co-director of ArtEx at Mercy University.“Whether you are discovering Hitchcock for the first time or revisiting old favorites, there is nothing quite like experiencing that collective suspense together as a community.”Launched in September of this year, ArtEx aims to serve as a vibrant cultural hub for the River Towns and surrounding communities, fostering connections between the university and the broader Westchester region through arts programming and community engagement.The three films selected for the upcoming ArtEx film series examine how Hitchcock, considered the“Master of Suspense,” used the architecture, neighborhoods and atmosphere of New York City as a dynamic backdrop for his recurring themes of suspense, unstable identity and the anxiety of city living.Providing context, analysis and conversation for the films is DeRosa, author of“Writing with Hitchcock: The Collaboration of Alfred Hitchcock and John Michael Hayes” and a featured voice in lectures and documentaries dedicated to Hitchcock's legacy, including“The Master's Touch: Hitchcock's Signature Style.” Since 2011, he has taught cinema studies and screenwriting at Mercy University, where he also serves as director of the Center for Academic Excellence and Innovation and coordinator of the Mercy University International Film Festival.“I am delighted to curate this series and showcase how Alfred Hitchcock used New York City on screen across the decades,” said DeRosa.“While audiences are well-acquainted with the Greenwich Village courtyard of 'Rear Window,' the iconic Manhattan landmarks of 'North by Northwest,' and the Statue of Liberty climax in 'Saboteur,' I'm especially looking forward to presenting lesser-known works like 'The Wrong Man' and 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' to expand that perspective.”“Hitchcock in New York: Film in Conversation” Screening Schedule.“Rear Window” - Nov. 20, 2026.“The Wrong Man” - Jan. 29, 2027.“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” - Feb. 19, 2027All screenings take place at Mercy University's Westchester Campus Lecture Hall at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Q&A begins immediately following each film. Admission is free and open to the public.For more information about ArtEx and upcoming events, visit .###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .About the Art ExchangeThe Art Exchange at Mercy University has a mission of creating internal, interdisciplinary collaborations and bridges to the local artistic communities in the River Towns and beyond. For more information about ArtEx, visit .

Zodet Negron

Mercy University

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Mercy University's Art Exchange Announces Fall/Winter Series:“Hitchcock in New York: Film in Conversation” News Provided By Mercy University November 18, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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