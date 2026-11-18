MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 18, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio welcome Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA Gold (TSE:RUA ) (NZE:RGI ) (NZAUF:OTCMKTS ) (X9R:FRA ), for an in-depth discussion about the company's expanding gold and antimony development strategy in New Zealand's historic Reefton Goldfield.In this interview, Eckford addresses the recently completed preliminary feasibility study for the Auld Creek project, including its negative US$30.5 million net present value at a gold price of US$3,700 per ounce. He explains how lower-than-anticipated antimony recovery rates, declining from the 85% modeled in the earlier preliminary economic assessment to approximately 54% in the feasibility study, affected the project's economics. Eckford emphasizes that the initial project is intended to support permitting and serve as a foundation for a broader district-scale mining operation.The conversation turns to RUA Gold's expanded Reefton resource base, including a maiden underground resource at Globe Progress, a previously producing gold mine located less than two kilometers from the company's proposed processing facility. Eckford discusses the potential to integrate Globe Progress with Auld Creek through a hub-and-spoke development strategy, utilizing shared infrastructure to support multiple deposits across the district.Eckford also outlines additional metallurgical testing designed to improve antimony recovery, technical work intended to increase confidence in the Globe Progress resource, and an integrated development study planned for the first half of 2027. The company's fast-track permitting application is progressing concurrently with these activities.The interview also examines New Zealand's political and regulatory environment and its potential implications for mining development. Eckford discusses the company's objective of securing permits for Auld Creek by mid-2027, advancing construction during 2027, and targeting initial production and cash flow in 2028, subject to successful permitting, financing and development.The discussion provides investors with insight into RUA Gold's evolving development strategy, the technical challenges facing its initial project, and the opportunities associated with expanding its resource base across the historic Reefton Goldfield.Watch the full interview:About Rua Gold Inc

Rua Gold Inc. (TSE:RUA) (NZE:RGI) (OTCMKTS:NZAUF) (FRA:X9R) is a gold and critical minerals exploration and development company focused on New Zealand. The company is advancing the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project within the historic Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island while also expanding exploration activities across the highly prospective Glamorgan Project on the North Island.

Rua Gold Inc. combines traditional prospecting knowledge with modern exploration technologies and is supported by an experienced management and technical team with a history of building and financing successful mining operations globally. The company is focused on advancing high-grade gold opportunities while positioning antimony production as a strategic supply opportunity for Western markets.



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The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.