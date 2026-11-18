MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Anthropic's $1 trillion IPO and Nvidia's (Nasdaq: NVDA ) $115.8 billion quarter show everyday investors need exposure to the wider AI ecosystem, with the biggest names as their base, warns the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as Anthropic, the company behind Claude, prepares to price its offering on Wednesday night, ahead of its Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

They also follow Nvidia's earnings call yesterday, at which the chipmaker reported a 103% jump in revenue, guided to around $130 billion for next quarter and put its cloud revenue backlog at $2.5 trillion.

Anthropic is selling 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each, with orders reported at about six times the shares available. Up to 20% of the offering is set aside for retail investors.

Nvidia beat analysts' revenue forecasts by more than $6 billion, with data centre sales alone reaching $107.6 billion.

The deVere CEO argues the opportunity widens further among the companies putting AI to work.

The internet boom offers a guide. Investors who looked beyond the early household names found whole new industries in payments, e-commerce logistics, cloud computing and digital advertising, many of which went on to produce the decade's biggest gains.

Nigel Green says the established leaders should still anchor any AI exposure.

Nvidia's record quarter also shows the risk of concentration. The company delivered it under an interim chief executive, with a board investigation still open.

The deVere CEO expects plenty of excitement when Anthropic starts trading tomorrow.

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Learn about becoming a featured AI stock

>