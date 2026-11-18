MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold broke below the $3,800 round number overnight to a fresh 13-month low near $3,792, and is trading near $3,800 this morning. The bias is Bearish, with $3,832 as the line in the sand.

Wednesday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,800, down from Tuesday's close at $3,856.20 after breaking below the $3,800 round number overnight to $3,792.01, a fresh 13-month low. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,799.15 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,800.20 at 07:17 to 07:19 PKT, both with a fully visible price axis.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,923 (R4), the November 13 high and the last failed rally top, then $3,887 (R3), the November 17 high, $3,856 (R2), the November 17 close, and $3,832 (R1), the November 16 low and the line in the sand for the bias. The pivot sits at $3,800, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,799 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,792 (S2) is the overnight low, $3,780 (S3) is round-number support below the overnight low, and $3,750 (S4) is deeper round-number support. The bias is Bearish: the slide is six sessions old, it broke Monday's low and the $3,800 round number overnight, and gold trades below the 50-day average near $4,072, the 200-day average near $4,261, and the Bollinger middle average near $4,010. A sustained hourly close back above $3,832 flips the bias to Neutral toward $3,856; a sustained hourly close below $3,792 opens $3,780, then $3,750.

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Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50 basis point hike in December may be necessary, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said the Fed may need several rate hikes to bring high inflation under control and should act soon, and Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said inflation is moving in the wrong direction, while Chair Kevin Warsh spoke on Monday. Markets are assigning about a 90% probability to a 25 basis point December hike and a small chance to a 50 basis point move, and traders are fully pricing a hike in December with another in March 2027. The October jobs report also stays in the picture: payrolls up 165,000 against about 65,000 expected, unemployment down to 4.1% from 4.2%. This week brings the minutes of the October policy meeting on Wednesday, weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings on Friday.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.10%, above the 5.00% threshold for a third week, with the 2-year near 4.82% to 4.87% and the 10-year real yield near 2.86%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays above 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index sits near 103.44 to 103.52, just off its 19-month high, after rising for a fifth consecutive session into Tuesday. Gold fell against that dollar strength again on Tuesday and overnight, and silver fell with it, near $46.93 to $47.34. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September.

Crude oil is mixed after giving back some of its war premium. Brent is near $91.16 to $92.20 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $84.40 to $85.70, after Brent had traded near $95.89 earlier in the week. The driver is the Strait of Hormuz: flows through the strait are showing signs of recovery, rising to 9.1 million barrels a day in the third quarter from 5.1 million in the previous quarter, though still well below the 21.4 million a day recorded a year earlier, and the International Energy Agency said fourth-quarter supply would exceed demand by 1.7 million barrels a day. Fresh tanker incidents continue to underline the risk to Middle East exports, a third US carrier has arrived off Iran, and President Trump said the United States does not need a deal with Iran, tempering hopes for a swift resolution, while the path beyond December for Fed policy is now tied in traders' minds to the course of the US war with Iran. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid.

What to watch today

Today brings the minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting, the week's key policy read, plus the Anthropic IPO pricing, with trading due to begin Thursday, while Fed speakers continue through the week, weekly jobless claims land Thursday, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings close the week on Friday. It is a day for watching whether the $3,792 overnight low holds or gives way.

Tuesday's close: gold ended Tuesday at $3,856.20, down about 0.4% on the day, after touching $3,843.69, and then slid a further 1.4% overnight to $3,792.01, its lowest since October 2025 The break that matters: gold sliced through $3,844 and $3,832 and the $3,800 round number in a single overnight move, and every rally since November 12 has stopped lower than the last The Fed picture: markets price about a 90% chance of a 25 basis point December hike and a small chance of a 50 basis point move, after Fed Governor Waller said a 50 basis point hike may be necessary, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several hikes may be needed, and Kansas City Fed President Schmid said inflation is moving in the wrong direction, while Bank of America now calls for hikes in December and March Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.10%, above the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index sits near 103.44 to 103.52, just off its 19-month high Oil mixed: Brent is near $91.16 to $92.20 a barrel and WTI near $84.40 to $85.70 as flows through the Strait of Hormuz showed signs of recovering, rising to 9.1 million barrels a day in the third quarter from 5.1 million in the previous quarter, though still well below the 21.4 million a day recorded a year earlier, and a third US carrier has arrived off Iran Nvidia beat, gold fell anyway: Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion after the close, its first quarter above $100 billion, with strong fourth-quarter guidance, lifting its shares 2% to 4% in after-hours trading, but gold kept sliding, which shows the metal is trading the dollar and the rate path, not the equity tape Bullish trigger: the FOMC minutes read dovish, a Fed speaker softens the hike path, or a fresh Hormuz headline revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,832 (R1) as the trigger and $3,856 (R2), then $3,887 (R3), as targets Bearish trigger: the minutes confirm a split committee leaning hawkish, or strong data keeps the pressure on, with a sustained hourly close below $3,792 (S2) as the trigger and $3,780 (S3), then $3,750 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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