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The Bank of England is cornered by a price surge it can't control and an economy it can't afford to squeeze, warns the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from Nigel Green comes as fresh Office for National Statistics data show Consumer Prices Index inflation edging up to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September. It's the fourth straight monthly climb since June's low of 2.6%.

Pump prices and household energy drove most of October's rise, according to the statistics body.

Ofgem lifted its price cap by 4% at the start of the month, adding roughly GBP 60 to the typical annual bill and taking it to GBP 1,723 for direct debit households in England, Scotland and Wales.

Less than a fortnight ago, the Monetary Policy Committee voted eight to one to lift Bank Rate to 4%, its first rise in more than three years. Catherine Mann wanted a half point move.

The Bank now sees inflation climbing towards 5% by the middle of next year and doesn't expect it back at 2% before the third quarter of 2028. The next decision is on 17 December.

Traders are increasingly betting on another rise next month, though plenty of economists remain unconvinced. Two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates have been creeping up since the conflict between the US and Iran erupted at the end of February.

Nigel Green says households are being hit from both sides.

Businesses are caught in the same vice, he notes.

For the wider economy, the deVere CEO sees a long, hard stretch ahead.

He adds that savers and investors have hard questions to ask.