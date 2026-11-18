MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM ) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z).

Metalsource announced that Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, has exercised 4,387,158 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,379,863.20.

Eric Sprott now holds approximately 19.9% of outstanding shares, as proceeds strengthen Metalsource's treasury to advance aggressive expansion drilling and larger stepouts investigating the potential scale of the Silver Hill polymetallic system in North Carolina.

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The exercise comprised [3,750,000] Warrants at $0.30 per share and [637,158] Warrants at $0.40 per share, issued in connection with the Company's private placements of [November 2024, October 2025 and December 2025]. Following the exercise, the Company has 83,557,556 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to advance exploration at the Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot projects in North Carolina, and for general working capital.

Early Warning Disclosure

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, exercised 3,750,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Metalsource Mining Inc., at $0.30 per common share (Share) and 637,158 Warrants at $0.40 per Share for aggregate consideration of $1,379,863.20. Prior to such exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 12,233,333 Shares and 6,116,666 Warrants representing approximately 15.5% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all such Warrants.

As a result of the exercise, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 16,620,491 Shares and 1,729,508 Warrants representing approximately 19.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Metalsource Mining's profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

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