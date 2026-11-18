MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Leggett Dynamics Wins 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award For Smart Brushless Motor

DETROIT, MI, Nov 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Leggett Dynamics has won a 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award for its Smart Brushless Motor. This next-generation motion system simplifies vehicle integration, improves performance and supports the industry's transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).







Leggett Dynamics' Smart Brushless Motor streamlines motion-control architecture by operating with or without a seat-level electronic control unit (ECU). The system enables direct communication between the vehicle-level ECU and individual actuators, supporting more centralized and zonal vehicle architectures while reducing packaging size, weight and wiring complexity. It also improves noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), durability, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).







"As automakers transition to software-defined vehicles, they are looking for solutions that reduce complexity without compromising performance," said Julien Rea, VP of Global Innovation and Engineering at Leggett Dynamics. "We're honored to receive the 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award, and we believe this recognition reflects the potential of the Smart Brushless Motor to help shape the future of vehicle motion systems."







About Leggett Dynamics' Smart Brushless Motor

As part of its Innovation Services, Leggett Dynamics developed the Smart Brushless Motor to address the automotive industry's shift toward software-defined vehicles and more centralized vehicle architectures. The solution supports simplified, scalable integration across multiple seat configurations and trim levels while reducing system complexity.

Unlike conventional motion systems, the Smart Brushless Motor operates with or without a seat-level ECU, communicates directly between vehicle-level ECU and individual actuators, simplifies vehicle integration and enables software updates. The motor also reduces packaging size, weight and wiring complexity while improving NVH, durability and EMC performance.

For vehicle occupants, these improvements translate into quieter operation, smoother seat adjustment, faster memory recall and a wider range of motion.

"For more than 30 years, the PACE program has recognized groundbreaking innovations that have helped transform the global automotive industry," said Chrissy Taylor, Senior Vice President, Editorial Operations, Automotive News. "This year's winners continue that tradition, delivering technologies and solutions that are advancing the industry and shaping the future of mobility."

About the 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Program

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit . MEMA, the primary U.S. trade association representing and advocating for automotive component, system, and aftermarket parts manufacturers, is the exclusive sponsor of this recognition program.

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 100 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and cables), Software & Integration Platform and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) and a manufacturer of residential, industrial and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live and move.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Global & The Americas: Allison Vincent

Director of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313.847.6331

AP: Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: [email protected]

EU: Katrin Kemminer

Manager of EU Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Leggett Dynamics

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