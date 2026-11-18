

HONG KONG, November 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as lead sponsor, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), DesignInspire 2026 opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The expo brings together top-tier international designers and brands, striving to forge an international exchange platform that bridges global creativity with boundless business opportunities. Starting tomorrow, the fair will be fully open to both the trade and the public, with free admission, for three consecutive days (19 to 21 November). This year's DesignInspire is the most internationally diverse in the fair's history, bringing together more than 200 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Thailand, presenting masterful works and projects by more than 320 internationally renowned designer brands. Under the theme “Wander & Wonder”, the exhibition encourages visitors to embark on a journey of exploration guided by curiosity, discovering boundless inspiration through the harmonious resonance and interactions across different cultures and creative disciplines. The event further showcases Hong Kong's role as Asia's hub for creative design and commercial exchange. DesignInspire offers a multifaceted suite of experiences. Through immersive thematic exhibitions, insightful forums, workshops and tailored business matching services, the fair demonstrates the close connections between creativity, lifestyle culture and commerce, driving the transformation of creative excellence into brand value and commercial opportunities, promoting the long-term development of the creative industries and consolidating Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said:“The creative industries are important drivers of our city's continued growth. With its unique East-meets-West strengths, robust creative ecosystem and diverse pool of talent, complemented by its standing as a leading business and trade centre, Hong Kong can accelerate the continued expansion of the global design ecosystem and its stakeholders.” Ms Chong added that the HKTDC will support the Government's efforts in advancing the creative industries, enabling businesses to seize new opportunities through its trade platforms. Running concurrently at the HKCEC, DesignInspire, the Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum) and HKTDC Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) cover areas including creative design, intellectual property (IP) and entrepreneurship, fostering cross-industry exchange and collaboration while showcasing Hong Kong's complete innovation ecosystem, from creativity to market application. ABITO/HK from Italy debuts, fusing Italian and Hong Kong aesthetics A major highlight this year is a globally acclaimed design showcase,“ ABITO/HK”, produced and promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which seamlessly weaves in Hong Kong design elements for the first time. The pavilion is supported by the CCIDA as lead sponsor, organised by the HKTDC and presented in collaboration with Salone del Mobile, in partnership with the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and curated by the internationally renowned design studio Palomba Serafini Associati. The term“ABITO” has its roots in Italian, encompassing both“clothing” and“living”, reflecting the exhibition's aim to analyse socio-cultural evolution through the lens of women's lifestyles and contemporary designs across different eras. Arranged chronologically, the exhibition features precious archival pieces from illustrious brands such as Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Versace, Max Mara, Porro, Cassina, Kartell, B&B Italia and Memphis, alongside the archive from Quinto-Tinarelli Collection, paired with classic“Made in Italy” furniture. Marking its Hong Kong debut, ABITO/HK breaks new ground by incorporating Hong Kong elements. This section showcases a curated collection of furniture and boutique items by local design masters and emerging talents, including Alan Chan, Douglas Young, Elaine Yan Ling Ng, Freeman Lau, Henry Steiner, anothermountainman (Stanley Wong) and William Lim. It also features private collections such as vinyl record sleeves and neon signs, vividly reconstructing the evolution of lifestyle aesthetics in both Italy and Hong Kong over the decades. Global design masters showcase cross-disciplinary craftsmanship and spectacular light art DesignInspire is dedicated to fostering multicultural convergence. The “Cabinets of Wonders”, this year curated by emerging artist Chilai Howard, draws inspiration from a dynamic Swiss wooden chalet imbued with a“sense of breathing”, constructing a profound spatial dialogue between the East and the West. The exhibition ingeniously juxtaposes cross-disciplinary masterpieces from Switzerland and Hong Kong. For example, it pairs the legendary Swiss brand Parmigiani Fleurier, a laureate of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), with the kinetic mechanical installations of Hong Kong artist Joseph Chan, and combines the contemporary posters of Swiss letterpress master Dafi Kühne with the hand-painted signboards of Hong Kong's“Real Script” calligraphy master Au Yeung Cheong. Through a diverse array of mediums – including mechanics, typography, ceramics and audiovisual interactions – the showcase presents a spectacular collision of design language, craftsmanship ethos and cultural perspectives from both locales. Jointly curated by lighting design master Tino Kwan and renowned interior designer CM Jao, the “House of Lumière” perfectly marries light art with spatial design. Gathering global design titans, it features more than 80 exquisite lighting creations. Visitors can explore signature pieces by renowned Asian designers Steve Leung, André Fu, Joe Cheng and Moorgen, alongside classic masterpieces from an international heavyweight lineup including Artemide, Atelier Elouz Paris, and Viabizzuno, bringing the world's most cutting-edge lighting solutions together under one roof. Step into immersive zones to reshape sensory dialogues Internationally acclaimed Swiss design studio atelier oï, supported by Tribe22, presents the immersive multi-sensory installation “Breathing in Motion”. Ingeniously fusing Swiss precision craftsmanship with Eastern cultural imagery, the installation is anchored by the Oïphorique lighting collection, which gently expands and contracts in a breathing-like rhythm mirroring nature. Complemented by the infinite reflections of curved mirrored walls, it invites visitors to rediscover the subtle dialogue between body, space and inner perception amidst stillness and motion. Furthermore, the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC), dedicated to promoting the aesthetics of sustainable timber, brings a grand-scale immersive zone titled “Forested Senses” this year. Masterfully utilising red oak veneer to craft a spatial structure named“Veneer Veils", the zone intertwines the creative works of several Hong Kong artists, including OrangeTerry, Chan Ka-kiu, and Yan Yung, evoking vivid sensory perceptions across touch, hearing and smell. Connecting with global buyers to enable market expansion for design brands To facilitate exchange and collaboration between the local and international cultural, creative and design sectors, and to unlock more opportunities for facilitating the industry's development, DesignInspire has invited a wide array of industry professionals, local and overseas cultural institutions, cross-sector enterprises, large corporations, design service users and professional buyers to visit and network at the event. Through face-to-face discussions and business matching, DesignInspire actively fosters cross-regional and cross-disciplinary collaborations, driving the translation of creative achievements into tangible commercial prospects. The diverse backgrounds of this year's visiting buyers span multiple fields such as property development and management enterprises, F&B brands, and cultural and creative industry players. They include Thailand property developer Asset World Corporation (AWC), Indonesian developer Paramount Enterprise International, Vietnamese luxury real estate developer Son Kim Land, the Chinese Mainland F&B chain Tomacado, renowned Italian design gallery Rossana Orlandi Gallery, as well as technology conglomerate Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., underscoring DesignInspire's vital role as an international design and business exchange platform. Beyond promoting cultural and design exchange, this year's DesignInspire further amplifies its function as a trade platform. Dedicated price tags and exclusive QR codes have been added alongside exhibits in key pavilions, seamlessly bridging the physical exhibition experience with online procurement processes, assisting design brands in precisely connecting with potential buyers, facilitating tangible transactions and opening new business opportunities. Industry elites demonstrate collaboration and design soft power at forums This year's “InnoTalks” series at DesignInspire gathers pioneers and industry experts from the design, marketing and related fields. The sessions focus on the application of innovative design technologies and industry development trends, providing visitors with practical, up-to-date market intelligence insights and networking opportunities. Representatives from international design studios such as Italian partners from ABITO/HK, atelier oï and international design brands like M77, will host thematic sharing sessions on 19 and 20 November, exchanging thought-provoking ideas on areas such as design innovation trends and the development of the creative industries. In addition, Bert Ng, Director of logistics company Hacis, Zohra Azi, Chief of Staff of the art logistics and warehousing company Eythos, and Suez Lui, Global Head of Operations at Art Basel, MCH Group Asia Limited, will provide in-depth analyses of professional logistics solutions for creative works, ensuring the safe global transit of precious art and design pieces. This session is particularly tailored for art and design practitioners as well as the organisers of art exhibitions and creative events. Furthermore, Chengdu Media Group will host the "Evolving Media, Empowering Culture" City Sharing Session, focusing on two core themes: cultural expansion overseas and the revitalisation of industrial heritage. By examining successful urban renewal cases and practical insights from the cultural and creative industries in the Chinese Mainland, the session will offer fresh perspectives for enterprises looking to leverage creativity to drive brand upgrading and enhance commercial value. In addition to attracting overseas design elites, several original Hong Kong brands and design studios will showcase their innovative breakthroughs at DesignInspire, spanning diverse fields such as smart technology, lifestyle aesthetics and social innovation. Among them, KnitWarm's patented smart temperature-control textiles, UP2O's smart running shoes with real-time air pollution sensing, and HASS Lab, which merges contemporary art with social welfare services, will comprehensively demonstrate the multifaceted soft power of local design. Group 31 of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) will provide intellectual property consultation services at the fair, offering professional support to creative talents looking to commercialise their concepts and driving the transformation of creative works into high-potential business projects. Two signature HKTDC events, BIP Asia and E-Day, will run concurrently with DesignInspire at the HKCEC from tomorrow (19 November) to 20 November, bringing local and international design elites together to present compelling design experiences to the industry and the public. DesignInspire Details Date: 18-21 November 2026 (Wednesday to Saturday) Time: 18 Nov 2026 (Wed) 2pm-7pm

19-20 Nov 2026 (Thu to Fri) 9:30am-7:30pm

21 Nov 2026 (Sat) 9:30am-7pm Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 3D-E Admission: Free admission with registration Website: * The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) is lead sponsor of the event. Photo download: Media enquiries Raconteur: Betsy Tse Tel: (852) 9742 7338 Email: [email protected] Molisa Lau Tel: (852) 6187 7786 Email: [email protected] HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: [email protected] Christy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Newsroom : About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the Chinese Mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: . About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee. About Business of Design Week Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and gathers some of the world's foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

