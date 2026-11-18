MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das broke the world Test record for most dismissals in an innings but could not prevent South Africa from taking command on the fourth day of the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were struggling at 100 for five in their second innings when bad light ended play, still 57 runs short of South Africa's first innings total of 557.

Das stumped South African counterpart Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada to take his total of dismissals in the innings to eight following six catches earlier in the innings.

Fast bowler Rabada starred with bat and ball as South Africa achieved dominance.

South Africa started the day on 386 for seven, still 16 short of Bangladesh's first innings total of 400.

Batting at number nine, Rabada made an aggressive career-best 72 as he and Rickelton (102) shared a free-scoring eighth wicket partnership of 117, enabling South Africa to take a first innings lead of 157.

Rabada then bowled with high pace and control to take two wickets to plunge Bangladesh into trouble in their second innings.

He dismissed two of the touring team's most dangerous batsmen. Tanzid Hasan, who scored a composed 67 in the first innings, was caught behind for four in Rabada's opening spell.

First innings centurion Towhid Hridoy went on the counter-attack, scoring 23 off 23 balls before he fell to a vicious bouncer in Rabada's second spell, ballooning a top edge to Rickelton as he tried to get out of the way.

Das beat the previous record of seven dismissals shared by Wasim Bari of Pakistan, Bob Taylor of England, Ian Smith of New Zealand and two West Indians, Ridley Jacobs and Joshua Da Silva, who all took seven catches.

Despite breaking the world record, Das had cause to regret one which got away. He dropped Rickelton on nought on the second day on Monday.

South African captain Temba Bavuma, who retired hurt with a calf injury on Tuesday when he had 49, finished with 68 not out after returning to the crease on Rickelton's dismissal.

But Bavuma did not field in the second innings. Cricket South Africa said scans had revealed a right calf strain.

BRIEF SCORES

Bangladesh 400 and 100 for 5 (Rabada 2-29, Harmer 2-30) trail South Africa 557 (Rickelton 102, Hamza 83) by 57 runs

Bangladesh Litton Das Test wicketkeeper