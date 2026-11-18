MENAFN - Gulf Times) New Zealand said Wednesday they would play four seamers in the first Test against India in Wellington, kicking off a hectic period of six matches in seven weeks for Tom Latham's side.

India under captain Shubman Gill will also field four pace bowlers for Thursday's opening match of the two-Test series on a Basin Reserve pitch expected to favour the seamers.

Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and the returning Kyle Jamieson will lead New Zealand's attack, Latham told reporters.

The series sees the two nations clash in red-ball cricket for the first time since New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series win in India in 2024.

Gill described having to choose which of his brigade of top-class bowlers to leave out as a "good kind of headache".

"All the fast bowlers did pretty well (in the ODI series) and we are still deciding on the final combination, which fast bowlers to go with," said Gill.

Quick bowling great Jasprit Bumrah is almost certain to lead the attack in what will be his first Test match for almost a year.

Bumrah played one warm-up match for India A against New Zealand A in Christchurch, bowling six wicketless overs before rain intervened.

"We know he's going to be a huge challenge especially on the surfaces that we have here," said Latham.

RACE TO THE FINAL

New Zealand's two Tests against India at home will be followed by four away in Australia, with all counting for the current World Test Championship cycle.

New Zealand top the WTC table after four wins in their first six matches as they seek to become the first team to win the competition twice.

The top two in the standings will progress to next year's final.

"What we focus on is the things that we can do and the things that we can control," Latham said when asked about the WTC.

"And we know if we do that, then hopefully we'll give ourselves a chance of being in the race for those top two positions come March."

Gill said the WTC was a priority for India, who sit fourth in the standings and will play a five-Test series at home against Australia beginning in January.

"I believe if we win these two Test matches we have a very good chance at playing the WTC final," he said.

"Even before coming here I knew these two Test matches are going to be really crucial."

Latham said his players would not be distracted by the launch of blockbuster video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which becomes available at midnight on the eve of the Test, with New Zealand the first country to receive it.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra told AFP he had agreed with coach Rob Walter to avoid late nights in "Vice City", where the game is set.

"Well, I'm not a gamer," Latham said, smiling.

"But there's obviously been a little bit of chat about it, that it comes out at midnight or whatever it is.

"But yeah, we certainly trust guys to prepare the best they can for the next couple of days."

The second Test in Christchurch begins on November 27.

SQUADS

New Zealand (probable): Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

India (from): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sunday, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand seamers India Wellington