MENAFN - Gulf Times) Portugal shrugged off a spirited Wales and the distraction of Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement with a 3-2 win in Cardiff to secure top spot in Nations League Group A4.

Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Carlos Forbs struck for Jorge Jesus's side as they bounced back from a 4-1 thrashing on home soil by Denmark on Saturday.

That result brought Ronaldo's decision to bring down the curtain on a 23-year international career after a falling out with Jesus back into focus.

But Portugal have won five of their six matches since Jesus took charge at the end of the World Cup.

Wales, already assured of finishing bottom of the table, made the worst possible start.

Joao Neves robbed Josh Sheehan and teed up Manchester United captain Fernandes to blast into the top corner on 11 minutes.

The lead lasted barely over a minute as David Brooks steered into the far corner after Harry Wilson's initial effort was repelled by Diogo Costa.

Portugal dominated possession but continued to give up huge chances to Wales on the counter-attack with Wilson denied once more by Costa.

Sorba Thomas then sprinted from inside his own half to give Craig Bellamy's side the lead from Brooks's through ball.

This time it was Wales who could not hold out as Neto pounced to level at the back post.

On an eventful night for the Chelsea winger, Neto then hit the post after a brilliant solo run.

Substitute Forbs proved to be the match winner with his first international goal after latching onto a poor headed clearance from Ben Cabango.

The visitors were forced to see out the final 15 minutes a man down after Neto was booked for two wild challenges barely two minutes apart.

Portugal, though, held on to bring some relief to Jesus, who was peppered with questions in the pre-match press conference over criticism from Ronaldo's mum Dolores Aveiro.

Portugal will face one of the Netherlands, Belgium or Spain in the last eight in Friday's quarter-final draw.

Norway also made the last eight after coming from 2-0 down to beat Denmark 3-2 and snatch second spot in the group thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Wales Nations League