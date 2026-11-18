The General Authority of Customs (GAC) and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) have launched the 2nd phase of the electronic integration project between Al Nadeeb Customs Clearance System and Watheq Food Safety System.

This step further strengthens Qatar's food control framework, enhancing the efficiency of procedures in the country's ports of entry, and supporting the smooth and timely movement of goods into the local market.

The launch of the 2nd phase comes as part of the strategic partnership between the General Authority of Customs and the MoPH and builds on the success of the first phase of integration between Al Nadeeb and Watheq systems.

The initial phase helped accelerate customs clearance and release procedures for food consignments by reducing inspection times by 50%. It also enhanced the electronic exchange of data and information between the two entities and eliminated manual procedures, improving the efficiency of food inspection and control processes while facilitating the smooth flow of trade.

The 2nd phase will deliver a more comprehensive and effective level of electronic integration through enhanced real-time exchange and updating of data and decisions. It will improve customs release services, strengthen the management of food consignments and operational processes, and expand the scope of integrated categories, documents, and inspection data. The phase will also introduce new regulatory and operational services to further enhance efficiency at border ports.

This phase marks a significant milestone in electronic integration between the two entities, enhancing the efficiency of inspection and regulatory processes, improving the experience of traders and stakeholders, and facilitating the smooth movement of trade and goods while maintaining the highest standards of public health protection.

The integration project between Al Nadeeb Customs Clearance System and Watheq Food Safety System supports Qatar's ongoing digital transformation journey and the development of smart government services.

It also reflects the strong partnership and collaboration between the General Authority of Customs and the Ministry, as well as the commitment of both entities to continuous improvement, keeping pace with the latest technological advancements, and meeting evolving operational needs in a way that enhances government efficiency and advances the achievement of shared objectives.