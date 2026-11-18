MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is spotlighting the pivotal role of licensed nurseries in shaping children's early development and laying the foundations for their educational journey, as part of its participation in Kids Expo Qatar 2026.

Organized by Dar Al Sharq Group under the patronage of HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, the expo brings together a broad cross-section of government and private entities, as well as commercial companies offering educational, healthcare and entertainment products and services for children. Schools, kindergartens and nurseries are also participating.

The program includes interactive games, competitions and daily prizes, along with awareness and guidance initiatives, some tailored to the needs of children with disabilities. Participating schools and organizations are also staging heritage and folkloric performances on the event's dedicated stage.

Omar Abdulaziz Al Namaa, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, said the Ministry's participation in the expo reflects its commitment to fostering innovative learning environments for children in nurseries and providing the support needed to build a strong educational foundation from the earliest years through higher education.

He said the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's Strategy 2024-2030 places early childhood and nursery education at the heart of its priorities, recognizing their pivotal role in nurturing a knowledgeable, innovative generation and advancing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Namaa said the Ministry is using its participation in the expo to engage directly with parents and highlight the vital role nurseries play in a child's formative years. Beyond providing care, nurseries offer an environment that supports cognitive, linguistic, social and emotional development, while fostering communication, independence and learning through play and helping children make a smooth transition to kindergarten and school.

He added that the Ministry works closely with nurseries to ensure safe, stimulating environments that respond to children's needs and reflect the distinctive requirements of early childhood. He underscored the partnership between nurseries and families as a cornerstone of children's development, stressing the Ministry's commitment to keeping parents abreast of the latest approaches to early childhood education and care.

Ghada Sultan Laram, Director of the Nurseries Department, said the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Nurseries Department, is participating in the expo with an interactive pavilion designed to bring the nursery experience to life and deepen parents' understanding of early childhood development.

The pavilion brings together a series of purpose-built zones, including a playroom, theater and storytelling area, discovery corner, kitchen, values and national identity section, curriculum and programs area, Liwan Nurseries magazine, child development and awareness section, and a nursery garden, offering visitors an engaging glimpse into the diverse dimensions of the nursery experience.

Laram said the pavilion also features an "Interactive Growth Station,” which enables parents to answer a series of questions about their children, helping them better understand the developmental needs and characteristics of different age groups and identify potential challenges at an early stage. The initiative is designed to promote early recognition and safe, timely intervention where needed.

Designed to mirror the environment and facilities of a real nursery, the pavilion offers children and parents an immersive experience that brings together play, exploration and learning. It also demonstrates how thoughtfully designed nursery environments can nurture children's skills and abilities while providing a safe and stimulating setting for their development.

The Ministry's pavilion has attracted strong interest from children and their parents, underscoring the efforts of the Nurseries Department and participating nurseries in designing the pavilion and developing its interactive activities. The pavilion will remain open to expo visitors through Saturday.

The Ministry also made a notable contribution to the second edition of Kids Expo Qatar in 2025, presenting a pavilion featuring a diverse program of interactive activities, educational presentations and purposeful competitions. The initiative provided an engaging learning experience for visitors from public and private schools, kindergartens and nurseries.

The Ministry's participation reflects its broader commitment to ensuring the quality of nursery services, meeting established safety and security requirements, and providing safe, nurturing environments that give children a strong foundation from the earliest stages of their educational journey. It further underscores the pivotal role of nurseries in advancing the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030 and helping lay the foundations for a capable generation prepared to contribute and lead in the future.