MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Municipality and Hassad Food Company have launched the third edition of the Winter Aswaq Festival at the Umm Salal Central Market, in a move aimed at supporting local production and expanding market opportunities for domestic products.

The festival, organized by Aswaq, a subsidiary of Hassad Food, under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipality, will run until December 31.

It aims to provide local farmers and producers with a direct platform to reach consumers, increase the visibility of Qatari products in the domestic market and strengthen the country's food security system.

Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security at the Ministry of Municipality Yousef Al Khulaifi said the third edition reflects the ministry's commitment to supporting local products and improving their market presence.

He said the festival provides direct marketing opportunities for farmers and producers to reach a wider consumer base, helping to encourage national production and improve its competitiveness.

CEO of Hassad Food Ali Hilal Al Kuwari said the festival reflects the company's commitment to promoting national products and strengthening their presence in the local market.

He said Aswaq had worked to develop this year's edition to offer a more comprehensive experience for producers and visitors, while highlighting the quality and diversity of locally made products.

The festival features a wide range of domestic products, including dates, honey, fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits, traditional Qatari food, homemade food products, coffee, nuts, spices and popular local dishes. A dedicated section for nurseries and indoor plants is also part of the event.

For the second consecutive year, the festival has allocated a section to support families of injured people from Gaza residing in Qatar. Interactive activities for children are also being organized as part of the initiative's humanitarian and social dimension.

The Winter Aswaq Festival is open to visitors daily from 8am to 8pm at Umm Salal Central Market, which covers an area of 60,000 square meters and houses a range of facilities.