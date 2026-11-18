Al Meera Consumer Goods Company is participating in Kids Expo Qatar 2026, taking place from November 17-21 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). The exhibition opened yesterday under the patronage of HE Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, bringing together organisations dedicated to children, families and their well-being.

Through a dedicated pop-up store, almeera is bringing a selection of its extensive product range to the exhibition, offering visitors an opportunity to discover products and brands while connecting with families beyond its retail network.

The participation reflects almeera's continued commitment to serving families across Qatar, not only through its nationwide store network and digital platforms, but also through community events that bring retailers, brands and customers together.

At the exhibition, almeera has created a pop-up convenience store featuring a curated selection of products, allowing visitors to browse and shop within the exhibition.

The experience reflects the breadth of almeera's wider retail offering, which includes fresh food, groceries, snacks, beverages, baby and children's products, personal care, and household goods. The company continues to expand its assortment to introduce new brands, respond to changing customer preferences and provide greater choice for households across Qatar.

Families visiting the stand will also have the opportunity to meet Mero, who will be making special appearances throughout the exhibition to welcome children and engage with visitors.

Behind almeera's offering is an extensive network of approximately 750 suppliers, connecting customers with local products and international brands across a broad range of categories.

Supporting Qatari producers is an important part of this network. almeera works with approximately 200 local companies, with locally produced products contributing around 25% of total sales. Through these partnerships, the company continues to expand the visibility and accessibility of Qatari products while introducing customers to a wider selection of brands.