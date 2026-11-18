MENAFN - KNN India)India's retail credit portfolio grew 18.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 185.2 trillion as of September 2026, with housing loans retaining the largest share, while gold loans, secured business lending and consumer durable loans recorded faster growth, according to a report by CRIF Credit Information Services.

The latest edition of How India Lends- Credit Landscape in India, released on Tuesday, highlighted a shift towards higher-value borrowing and deeper credit penetration beyond major cities, reported Business Standard.

Housing Loans Remain Largest Segment

Housing loans accounted for 25.1 per cent of retail credit, with outstanding loans of Rs 46.4 trillion as of September 2026. The segment grew 10.4 per cent year-on-year, although its share declined by 1.9 percentage points amid faster growth in other categories.

Public sector banks' share of home loan disbursements increased to 44.5 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 40 per cent in the previous quarter. Loans above Rs 75 lakh accounted for 42.1 per cent of new disbursements by value, up from 40.9 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Gold loans recorded the fastest growth among major lending segments, with outstanding loans rising 60.6 per cent to Rs 23.3 trillion. Their share of retail credit increased by 3.3 percentage points to 12.6 per cent.

Gold loan sanctions rose 27.2 per cent to Rs 8.15 trillion, despite a 4.1 per cent decline in loan volumes. The average loan size increased 32.7 per cent to Rs 2.21 lakh amid higher gold prices. Loans of Rs 5 lakh and above accounted for 40.3 per cent of disbursements by value but around 10 per cent by volume. Southern states accounted for over 70 per cent of the outstanding gold loan portfolio.

Secured business loans grew 45.2 per cent to Rs 19.6 trillion, raising their share of retail credit by 1.9 percentage points to 10.6 per cent.

Loans to sole proprietors, including loans against property, business and commercial vehicle loans, accounted for around 30 per cent of retail credit in Q2 FY27.

Consumer Durable Loans Drive New Borrower Growth

Consumer durable loans recorded the fastest growth, with the outstanding portfolio rising 44.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.3 trillion.

The segment remained the largest entry point for new-to-credit borrowers, accounting for 30.7 per cent of new accounts in Q2 FY27. Loan sanctions in the category increased 40.9 per cent during the quarter.

Auto loans grew 18.2 per cent to Rs 10.2 trillion, personal loans rose 13.8 per cent to Rs 17.5 trillion, and property loans expanded 22.4 per cent to Rs 16.9 trillion.

In contrast, credit card outstanding balances declined 3.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.4 trillion, while two-wheeler loan portfolios grew 4.3 per cent.

Credit Penetration Expands Beyond Major Cities

Credit growth continued in semi-urban and rural markets, particularly in two-wheeler, consumer durable and gold loans.

In Q2 FY27, cities outside the top 100 markets accounted for 49.9 per cent of two-wheeler loan sanctions and 45.9 per cent of consumer durable loans, up from 43.7 per cent a year earlier.

Their share of gold loan disbursements also rose to 34.4 per cent from 33.4 per cent during the same period. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan emerged as key growth markets across home, personal, auto and consumer durable lending.

CRIF Flags Repayment Stress in Select Segments

Despite overall credit growth, the report highlighted rising repayment stress in select lending segments. The retail portfolio's PAR 31-180, measuring loans overdue by 31-180 days, improved to 2.6 per cent in September 2026 from 2.9 per cent in June.

However, personal loan delinquencies in the 91-180-day category increased to 1.1 per cent from 0.8 per cent, particularly among NBFCs and loans ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Early-stage gold loan delinquencies (PAR 31-90) rose to 1.3 per cent from 0.9 per cent. Consumer durable loan stress also increased among NBFCs and loans below Rs 50,000.

In two-wheeler lending, early repayment stress remained concentrated in NBFC portfolios and loans below Rs 1 lakh.

(KNN Bureau)