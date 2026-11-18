MENAFN - KNN India)India's GDP growth is expected to ease to 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of FY2026-27 from 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter, amid subdued agricultural performance and sustained external headwinds, rating agency ICRA said.

The projected growth would exceed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) forecast of 7.2 per cent for the quarter, but mark a five-quarter low.

ICRA expects gross value added (GVA) growth to moderate to 7.2 per cent in Q2 from 8.2 per cent in Q1, while remaining healthy across industrial and services sectors, PTI reported.

High-frequency indicators and profit growth among listed non-financial companies point to continued resilience in these sectors. However, deficient monsoon rainfall, lower kharif sowing and the likely impact on crop yields are expected to weigh on agricultural GVA.

ICRA estimates agricultural growth at 0.2 per cent in Q2, down from 3.6 per cent in Q1. Industrial growth is projected at 7.2 per cent against 7.7 per cent, while services growth is expected to ease to 9.1 per cent from 10 per cent.

FY27 Growth Seen at 7.1%

ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said economic activity remained resilient in the first half of FY27 despite global headwinds, but growth is expected to moderate in the second half.

Higher inflation and deficient rainfall could weaken demand, while elevated input costs may pressure business margins. The high base following GST rate rationalisation is also expected to affect growth.

ICRA has projected full-year GDP growth at 7.1 per cent for FY27, in line with the RBI's estimate.

The government is scheduled to release GDP data for the July-September quarter on November 30.

(KNN Bureau)