MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Xsolla (USA), Inc., a global commerce company, announces Xsolla Ads, a rewarded marketing solution connecting brands with game audiences through quests players choose to take part in. Studios generate revenue beyond player purchases while brands drive measurable engagement, acquisition, and purchases. Players choose which campaigns to participate in and which rewards to receive.

Players see Xsolla Ads where they already are, including the Xsolla App, game web shops, branded pages on Xsolla, Xsolla Choice surveys, and an opt-in Offerwall. Quests are triggered by game events, such as reaching a new level or season, so studios connect campaigns to what players already do in their games. Completed quests can unlock in-game currency, digital items, Xsolla Points, and other rewards delivered through Xsolla Backpack, where players store their digital items.

The launch comes as advertisers struggle with two problems: measuring campaign impact and reaching the right customers. Xsolla Ads is built to address both. Players in the Xsolla ecosystem choose the quests they want to take part in and what they share, so campaigns connect to real player activity by reaching those who have opted in to a quest.

“Most players will never make a purchase from a game, but players give a game their time,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla (USA), Inc.“A reward only matters if it leads somewhere. With Xsolla Ads, players choose how they take part, advertisers fund the rewards, and studios add revenue without touching gameplay. All of it runs on multiple surfaces, and on the Xsolla ID studios already use, so it adds a revenue line without adding to their acquisition budget, and advertisers get insights the player chose to share.”

Xsolla Ads brings three products together, each covering one part of a rewarded campaign:

Sponsored Quests: Bring brands into video game experiences: Billions of people play games, and most brands aren't there yet. Sponsored Quests put a brand's product in front of players as a reward they can claim, clearly identified as sponsored. Players complete a real quest, triggered by game events such as a season or level milestone, before the product is released to them through a game web shop or a branded page on Xsolla. The brand ships physical rewards. Xsolla handles quest design, digital reward delivery, and reporting, and verifies quest completions through the player accounts the game already uses. Campaigns reach players who have opted in, using Xsolla's first-party tools, and placements run inside surfaces Xsolla operates. Xsolla Choice: Verified player insight, shared with consent: Xsolla Choice lets advertisers learn from players who choose to answer surveys. Advertisers receive survey insights, not players' contact details. Choice runs in a range of formats across the Xsolla ecosystem, so advertisers reach players where they already are. Players choose what to share, and responses come from verified Xsolla accounts. Xsolla Choice surveys produced the findings in Xsolla's new holiday report, “Why Video Games Belong in Your Holiday Commerce Strategy,” where more than 4,000 players shared when they play, what they plan to buy, and which ad formats they welcome. Offerwall: One more way to reward players: Offerwall is one of several surfaces where Xsolla Ads campaigns run. It gives players an opt-in quest marketplace where their active quests and rewards sit alongside their Xsolla Backpack. Players choose a quest from a game or brand advertiser, complete it, and receive rewards such as in-game currency, Xsolla Points, or digital items in their Xsolla Backpack. Advertisers fund the rewards, creating a revenue opportunity for studios beyond in-game purchases while incentivizing players to come back. Setup takes no additional code or SDK integration, and a single dashboard shows revenue and campaign performance.

Together, these products give players more choice in the campaigns they engage with, help studios create revenue opportunities beyond purchases, and let advertisers reach video game audiences through voluntary participation.

Xsolla Ads is built for studios with an established player base who want to grow revenue beyond in-app purchases, and for performance and brand advertisers who want verified access to video game audiences.

Sponsored Quests is launching in beta through the Sponsored Quests Founders Program, which is open only to an exclusive group of brands. Founding partners will be first to market and will help shape the product before it launches more broadly.

Studios, advertisers, and brands can learn more at xsolla/xsolla-ads.

Readers can also complete a short Xsolla Quest at xsolla/p2-quest.

What is Xsolla Quest? Xsolla Quest lets people complete a few simple steps on an Xsolla page to receive an item.

About Xsolla

Xsolla (USA), Inc. is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.

Xsolla Ads is offered by Xsolla (USA), Inc. (“ Xsolla”). Sponsored Quests are paid advertising. Participation is optional, and players choose which quests to join and what information to share, as described in Xsolla's Privacy Policy. Rewards, badges, and Xsolla Points have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for cash or cryptocurrency. In-game currency can be used only as permitted by the game that issues it. Rewards are available only in supported territories.

© 2026 Xsolla (USA), Inc. All rights reserved.

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