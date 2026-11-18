(BUSINESS WIRE )--Future Health - A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi has launched the Future Health Academy as part of its year-round programme, designed to build knowledge, connect expertise and create opportunities for collaboration among health and life sciences professionals in Abu Dhabi and internationally.

Through practical, science-focused learning, the Academy will create opportunities for local and international professionals across the health and life sciences ecosystem to engage with emerging developments and consider their implications for research, clinical practice, investment and innovation. Drawing on leading local and international expertise, it will support two-way knowledge exchange by bringing global perspectives to Abu Dhabi while creating opportunities to share Abu Dhabi's knowledge, expertise and innovation internationally.

H.E. Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said:“Abu Dhabi's ambitions in life sciences draw strength from the expertise of our leaders, clinicians and researchers, and our collaboration with leading experts from around the world. Through the Future Health Academy, we are bringing together local and international expertise to exchange knowledge, explore the latest scientific advances and identify opportunities to translate emerging developments into practical applications. By connecting expertise across borders and disciplines, we aim to advance innovation, strengthen collaboration and deliver lasting value for health and society.”

The Academy launched with an inaugural course for senior leaders, held ahead of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026. The course brought together a high-level cross-sector cohort, including ministerial-level representatives from Abu Dhabi and internationally, as well as H.E. Angeline Ndayishimiye, First Lady of Burundi, alongside senior leaders from healthcare, research and industry.

Contributors included experts affiliated with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Asan Medical Center and Boehringer Ingelheim. Aligned with this year's Future Health theme, 'To Sense Is to Predict', the course explored four areas: Powering the Prediction: Turning Genomic Data into Biological Insight; Understanding the Prediction: Mapping the Body as a Network; Engineering the Prediction: AI in Healthcare; and Translating the Prediction: Innovation into Clinical Practice.

Following the inaugural pilot for senior leaders, the Academy will continue its broader focus on Abu Dhabi's health and life sciences workforce, supporting multidisciplinary learning and exchange across the ecosystem. As the Academy develops, it will also engage international audiences, creating further opportunities for knowledge exchange, partnerships and collaboration between Abu Dhabi and the wider global life sciences community.

About Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi

Future Health is a year-round platform for global collaboration and transformative health innovation, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Bringing together health researchers, policymakers, business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from across disciplines and geographies, Future Health drives collective action to strengthen health systems and unlock longer, healthier lives for all.

Through a year-round programme of research insights, publications, impact initiatives, Challenges, R&D funding, and cross-sector convenings, Future Health advances progress across four focus areas: longevity and precision medicine, health systems and sustainability, digital health and AI, and investment in life sciences.

Future Health is curated and convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and its Founding Partners: PureHealth, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, and Mubadala Bio. Mediclinic Middle East serves as Strategic Partner and Burjeel Holdings as Associate Partner.

For more information, visit ⁠ and follow Future Health on: X, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

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