MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Variational, a protocol for on-chain derivatives trading, has announced a $110M Series B raise at a $1.5B valuation led by Bain Capital Crypto with support from Dragonfly, HSG, Peak XV, 50T Funds, and more. Since launching in early 2025, the platform has processed $475B+ in trading volume and accumulated $1.3B+ in open interest across 100k+ accounts. More than half of daily volume on the platform is now on traditional markets. The raise will fund the platform's continued growth, allowing Variational to list hundreds more markets and lift open interest caps that traders increasingly hit.

Omni, a trading platform built on Variational, offers leveraged trading on 550+ crypto and traditional markets. Unlike other on-chain trading platforms, Omni aggregates liquidity from both traditional and on-chain markets.

This model allowed the platform to launch“swaps” in September 2026, a new instrument that gives on-chain traders access to liquidity from traditional financial institutions. Swaps are designed to offer lower spreads, deeper liquidity, and more predictable holding costs than existing on-chain derivatives. More than $80B in volume has been traded on swaps since launch, making Omni one of the largest venues by volume for trading traditional markets on-chain according to DeFi Llama.

Omni uses an in-house liquidity provider (“OLP”) to quote prices across every listed market on the platform. OLP connects directly to crypto exchanges and, more recently, traditional financial institutions, aggregating liquidity from existing markets. This structure allows Omni to charge no trading fees, with OLP earning the spread on the prices it quotes.

“Earlier this year, we said that the only way to bring quality execution for traditional markets on-chain is to aggregate liquidity from where it already exists,” said Lucas Schuermann, CEO of Variational.“Swaps are proving that thesis. More than half of our daily volume is on stocks, indices, and commodities. The demand for swaps is clear, and this new capital lets us keep supplying it.”

“Variational is one of the first teams to bring derivatives liquidity from traditional finance directly on-chain,” said Stefan Cohen, Partner at Bain Capital Crypto.“It has all of the benefits you'd expect from a traditional trading platform – hundreds of markets, no trading fees, deep liquidity – with the transparency and rapid settlement of crypto rails. This round gives Variational the capacity to keep growing, with higher open interest caps and more markets.”

OLP already sources liquidity from traditional financial institutions, including a tier-1 market maker, for swaps. As part of the raise, Variational is expanding OLP's network of counterparties to list new swap markets and move toward around-the-clock swaps trading. Institutional counterparties with 24/7 quoting capacity for US and global equities, commodities, and FX pairs can contact ....

Variational's roadmap for the remainder of 2026 includes moving toward 24/7 swaps trading, launching a trading API, and listing more swap markets. Progress can be followed on Variational's Blog and X Account.

About Variational

Variational is a protocol for trading derivatives on-chain. Variational powers Omni, a trading platform that charges no trading fees and aggregates liquidity from both on-chain and traditional markets. Omni has processed more than $475B in trading volume since launching in 2025.

Variational is built by a veteran team with decades of experience from firms like Google, Meta, Virtu, IMC, and Jane Street, and backed by leading investors including Bain Capital Crypto, Dragonfly, HSG, and Coinbase Ventures.

For more information, visit . Trading leveraged derivatives carries a high risk of loss. Platform not available to Restricted Persons, including U.S. persons, and others as described at .

About Bain Capital Crypto

Bain Capital Crypto (BCC) is the dedicated crypto investment platform of Bain Capital. Founded in 2022, BCC backs founders building open financial and internet infrastructure, investing from the earliest stages through liquid tokens and supporting teams with in-house technical research.

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