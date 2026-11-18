MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--AMINA Bank, a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, has added SUI and NEAR to its staking offering. Both assets were already available for custody and trading on the AMINA platform. The additions bring the total number of digital assets clients can stake at AMINA to 10, which is the most comprehensive offering among Swiss regulated banks.

Eligible staked assets at AMINA can also be used as collateral for its lending solutions. This allows clients to access liquidity against their staked holdings while continuing to earn protocol rewards, and compounding returns across staking and lending, within a single regulated relationship.

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA, said: "Our staking offering is built on a principle that should be non-negotiable for clients: your keys, your assets, your rewards. Every staked asset remains in AMINA custody with full segregation from our balance sheet in compliance with Swiss banking regulations. We also give clients the option to use staked holdings as collateral against our loan products. This powerful combination turns a passive position into an active one."

Under AMINA's non-custodial staking model, private keys are never exposed to third parties. The bank's Digital Custody Services hold an ISAE 3402 Type 2 audit report, and staked assets can benefit from insurance from third-party providers as well as AMINA Bank.

Staking for SUI and NEAR is available now through AMINA Online Banking or via a dedicated relationship manager.

*Disclaimer: This website constitutes advertising and marketing material within the meaning of Art. 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA) and Art. 95 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance (FinSO). Where products are advertised, the relevant product documentation, if required or available, can be accessed on our website or obtained free of charge upon request. Any additional information or documents made available for purposes other than marketing are subject to the specific terms and conditions applicable to such materials. All information and documents provided on this website are for informational purposes only. AMINA Bank AG is a Swiss bank, authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). AMINA is authorized and regulated in Switzerland. Products and services described on this website may not be registered, approved, offered or available in all jurisdictions and may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions. Nothing on this website constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice. This website does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to buy or sell any financial instrument, nor does it constitute financial advice, in any jurisdiction where such activity would be unlawful. Investments and financial instruments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Risks may include market, liquidity, currency, counterparty, operational and, where applicable, digital-asset or technology risks. Any investment decision should be made only after reviewing the relevant product documentation and obtaining independent advice where appropriate. AMINA's products, services, information and materials contained within this website may not be available, offered or distributed to residents of certain jurisdictions. Recipients are responsible for informing themselves about, and complying with, any applicable legal, regulatory or sales restrictions in their jurisdiction. Please consult AMINA's terms and conditions or applicable sales restrictions relating to the products or services in question for further information.

About AMINA - Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). In October 2025, the firm's Type 1 license was further approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG ("AMINA EU") received its CASP license from Austria's Financial Market Authority ("FMA") under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2025, AMINA won 'Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year' at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025. AMINA was most recently recognised as 'Best Digital Challenger - Private Banks' by FT Live's PWM Wealth Tech Awards.

To learn more about AMINA, visit

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