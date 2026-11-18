(BUSINESS WIRE )--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Austria-based AGILOX, a maker of high-end autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that are driven by self-developed artificial intelligence and swarm networking technology. Together, AGILOX's proven forklift AMR portfolio and OTTO by Rockwell Automation's flatbed AMR platform will create a comprehensive autonomous material movement offering, elevating AGILOX from a best-in-class point solution to a cornerstone of a world-class comprehensive production logistics capability.

The acquisition will combine OTTO's strong presence in North America with AGILOX's established footprint across Europe. AGILOX will gain access to Rockwell's deep customer relationships in strategic verticals like consumer packaged goods and life sciences. The acquisition will create a stronger partner ecosystem and more than double Rockwell's AMR business.

“Combining AGILOX and OTTO technologies creates a best-in-class technology platform, bringing together complementary capabilities to set a new standard for autonomous material movement,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation.“It doesn't just combine strengths; it amplifies innovation and delivers breakthrough value for our customers. I'm pleased to welcome AGILOX to our team.”

“For AGILOX, joining Rockwell Automation represents a transformational step forward,” said Dirk Erlacher & David Niedermaier, Co-CEOs & Co-Founders of AGILOX.“This gives AGILOX the scale and market reach that we couldn't build on our own.”

Material movement is a critical part of manufacturing and warehouse operations. This acquisition supports Rockwell's vision of a production logistics capability that helps customers move from automation to autonomy by addressing material movement across the entire plant floor.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of Rockwell's fiscal year 2027. At close, AGILOX will report to Rockwell's Intelligent Devices operating segment.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2026. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit

About AGILOX

AGILOX is the technology leader for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse transportation processes and production logistics. Since its foundation in 2017, AGILOX has focused on the integration of artificial intelligence in order to continuously optimize the functionality and safety of its smart robots.

As a leading global provider of scalable AMRs, AGILOX has successfully deployed over 2,500 AMRs for prominent international clients. While a significant innovator in the automotive industry, AGILOX's intelligent AMR technology also serves a broad spectrum of sectors, including third-party logistics, food and beverage and even pharmaceuticals.

Headquartered in Neukirchen bei Lambach, Austria, AGILOX has subsidiaries in Europe, the USA and China and employs more than 250 people worldwide.

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