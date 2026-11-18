(BUSINESS WIRE )--Ant International is the first partner under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)'s PayNow Generation 2.0 launch to introduce live use cases for deep-linking for e-commerce and digital government services. The launch is enabled by Antom, its global merchant payment and digitisation services provider, and Antom's Southeast Asia subsidiary, 2C2P by Antom.

At the Singapore Fintech Festival 2026, MAS announced phase 2 of the PayNow Gen2 report, a joint study by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and the MAS to define the next wave of innovation for Singapore's instant payments system.

“PayNow Gen2 marks another important step in Singapore's journey towards a more innovative, connected and future-ready payments ecosystem," said Gary Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Antom and Senior Vice President of Ant International.“At Ant International, we believe the next generation of digital payments will be shaped by open collaboration, bringing together the strengths of the public and private sectors to accelerate innovation, enhance interoperability and deliver greater value to businesses and consumers. We are proud to support MAS in this initiative and remain committed to continue working alongside regulators and instant payment systems in Singapore and across the region to build new industry standards and advance the next frontier of digital payments.”

How can deep-linking benefit merchants and users?

The collaboration eliminates a previously cumbersome process requiring users to screenshot QR codes, switch banking apps and manually upload the image before returning to the merchant site. With Antom Deeplink, users are directed straight to their banking app with pre-populated payment details and automatically returned to the confirmation page – reducing a journey of six or more manual steps to a single step and accelerating payment completion.

Ant International has put deep-linking into real-world action by introducing two pioneering cases:

Lazada (e-commerce): Early results from Lazada, a leading e-commerce marketplace in Singapore and across Southeast Asia, showed ~9% uplift in successful transactions following the implementation of PayNow deep-linking. Government services: 2C2P by Antom is collaborating with GovTech Singapore to explore PayNow deep-linking capabilities through GovWallet, GovTech's payment platform supporting digital government services. A proof of concept will be showcased at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, demonstrating how the capability could potentially be adopted for other government payment journeys.

The initiative is covered in detail in Ant International's thought leadership contribution to the PayNow Gen2 Phase 2 study, titled "Deep-linking for Digital Payments - Bringing Government Services and E-Commerce Into the Mobile-Journey Age ". The paper is published as part of the PayNow Gen2 Phase 2 report, released earlier today.

Antom supports over 300 payment methods, enabling merchants to connect with consumers in more than 200 markets and transact in over 140 currencies. Beyond payments, Antom also offers digitisation, agentic payment and agentic commerce solutions designed to prepare merchants for AI-driven commerce.

Beyond PayNow deep linking for e-commerce transactions and online government payment journeys, Ant International is expected to be amongst the first two waves of participants to onboard the SGQR+ switch that aims to enhance the QR interoperability for domestic and cross border payments. This would allow merchants to accept payments from a broader range of schemes and apps, including cross border visitors using Alipay+ partner e-wallets and bank apps, through a single connected acceptance network.

Ant International processes 25 million daily transactions on average globally, and serves over 150 million merchants. Across Asia, Europe and the Americas, it helps businesses of all sizes grow through a full-stack, AI-native solutions spanning payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth.

Michael Zhang, Regional User Operations Lead at Lazada Group, said:“Providing customers with a seamless payment experience is critical to our business. PayNow QR deep-linking through Antom has streamlined the existing PayNow payment journey, making it easier for more Singapore customers to complete their purchases and delivering a smoother checkout experience.”

“By combining PayNow QR with Antom's deep-linking technology, we're helping to make digital payments more seamless, intuitive and connected for Singaporeans and businesses. We are very proud to be the first in Singapore to offer PayNow deep-linking for e-commerce and explore its application for government services, and are committed to driving more innovation to bring more small and beautiful changes to the everyday lives of Singaporeans,” said Worachat Luxkanalode, Group Chief Executive Officer of 2C2P by Antom and Head of Antom Southeast Asia.

Members of the public may experience the deep-link user journey at Ant International's booth at Hall at the Singapore Expo during the Singapore Fintech Festival, happening today till 20 November 2026.

About Ant International

Ant International helps businesses to thrive through a full stack of AI-native payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth solutions, underpinned by our trusted foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. We drive relentless innovation to bring inclusive growth for merchants and communities of all sizes, today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit

About Antom

Ant International's Antom is a leading payment and digitisation services provider for merchants around the world. Built on Ant International's foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem, Antom delivers full-stack, AI-native payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. It supports merchants to enable over 300 payment methods through one integration, reaching consumers in more than 200 markets, with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 140 currencies. Its capabilities also extend to digitisation services, agentic payment and agentic commerce solutions, helping merchants thrive in the AI era. To learn more, please visit

About 2C2P by Antom

2C2P is Southeast Asia's leading payments platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to securely accept and make payments through one point of integration. Its extensive network spans across online, mobile and offline channels including over 600,000 alternative payment locations, enabling enterprises to reach their customers or recipients anywhere. It is part of Ant International's Antom, a world leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider.

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