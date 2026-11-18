(BUSINESS WIRE )--IFF (NYSE: IFF) - a global leader in flavors, fragrances and health and biosciences - today opened its first Forest Lab at Legado das Águas, Brazil's largest private Atlantic Forest reserve. The lab is the next step in the bioprospecting partnership IFF announced in August 2025 with Reservas Votorantim (rV), the green economy division of Brazilian investment firm Votorantim SA, which manages the reserve. Spanning 31,000 hectares and home to nearly 1,000 plant species, Legado das Águas now hosts biodiversity research, scent discovery, perfumery and beauty innovation in one place, while supporting rV's conservation work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

“The IFF Brazil Forest Lab brings perfumers, scientists and fragrance and beauty brands directly to the source,” said Ana Paula Mendonça, president of IFF Scent.“Roughly two in every five of the Atlantic Forest's plant species exist nowhere else on Earth. That makes the IFF Forest Lab truly one of a kind: a living library of nature where our teams and customers can discover, guided by science and a shared commitment to protecting it. When creativity starts somewhere this rare, the results can be extraordinary.”

“The partnership represents an important step forward in the company's strategy,” shares André Monteiro, CEO of Reservas Votorantim.“At Reservas Votorantim, we work to demonstrate that nature conservation and economic value creation can go hand in hand. Our partnership with IFF connects scientific research and innovation with the potential of the Atlantic Forest, opening new opportunities to create value from standing forests. The inauguration of the IFF Brazil Forest Lab reinforces our commitment to demonstrating how biodiversity conservation can drive innovation and sustainable business opportunities.”

From biodiversity discovery to creation

The Brazil Forest Lab builds on the partnership IFF and rV launched in 2025 to pair scientific discovery with protecting the Atlantic Forest's biodiversity for the long term. Since then, researchers have identified 33 Atlantic Forest species with potential to become new perfume and beauty ingredients. They have also captured the scents of 27 native plants straight from the living plant, without picking it. Eight of those scents have already been recreated using IFF LivingsTM, IFF's proprietary technology for capturing and recreating the scents of nature, and will soon be available for IFF perfumers to study.

In the new lab, scientists from IFF and LMR (IFF's natural perfumery ingredients capability), trained in signature cultivation and agronomic approaches, will collaborate with rV scientists, pairing expertise in perfumery, beauty, and natural ingredient discovery with deep knowledge of Atlantic Forest biodiversity.

Research at the Brazil Forest Lab will identify and document native species, study their olfactive profiles, and evaluate flowers, leaves, bark, roots, fruits and seeds for potential perfumery and beauty applications.

The lab will also give IFF teams and customers a new environment to study biodiversity together, experience scent at its source and collaborate to create fragrance and beauty concepts inspired by nature.

Connecting innovation and conservation

Beyond ingredient and scent discovery, the partnership links scientific research and innovation with long-term biodiversity stewardship. As the work progresses, IFF and rV will develop sustainable sourcing models connected to biodiversity conservation.

“Together with LMR, IFF spans the full spectrum of natural ingredients innovation, from biodiversity discovery and varietal selection to farming, extraction, analytical science, perfumery and beauty,” said Charbel Bouez, senior vice president of research and development for IFF Scent.“The IFF Brazil Forest Lab brings these capabilities together in nature itself, creating a unique platform to discover and shape the naturals of tomorrow.”

“The new laboratory builds on more than a decade of scientific research and biodiversity studies conducted at Legado das Águas,” said Tatiana Motta, head of new business and strategic partnerships for Reservas Votorantim.“With more than 1,800 species of fauna and flora documented, we bring extensive scientific knowledge and technical expertise to this partnership. Our contribution goes beyond providing a territory for research. Together with IFF, we are expanding opportunities to turn this knowledge into innovation, while strengthening the conservation of the Atlantic Forest's biodiversity.”

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Reservas Votorantim

Reservas Votorantim is part of Votorantim S.A.'s portfolio. The company manages natural landscapes and develops projects for the green economy, with a focus on nature-based solutions. It currently manages approximately 130,000 hectares of land, where it develops sustainable businesses guided by a multiple land-use approach, operating in areas such as carbon credits, legal reserves, biodiversity, and more.

Reservas Votorantim is committed to creating value from standing forests, demonstrating that forest conservation and revenue generation can go hand in hand while delivering positive environmental, social, and governance impacts.

Learn more at:

© 2026 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink