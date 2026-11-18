MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--500 Global, a multi-stage venture capital firm, and Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announce the twelfth batch of the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, a hybrid program supporting early-stage founders building in sectors critical to the region's future. Running from September 27 to December 9, 2026, the cohort brings together a highly selective group of seven startups, chosen from 888 applications, with companies building across operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, sovereign AI and regulatory technology, construction technology, legal technology, women's health, and fintech.

Batch 12 leans further into the infrastructure that underpins the region's growth. Several companies in this cohort are building for heavily regulated or mission-critical environments: protecting the industrial control systems behind critical infrastructure, running compliance and risk operations for regulated businesses, and bringing AI into the Saudi legal system. Two companies are focused on construction, one of the region's largest and most capital-intensive sectors, addressing project delivery and contractor cash flow. For this cohort, the team continued to prioritize companies that demonstrate strong operating discipline, clear business fundamentals, and a sharp focus on execution.

Participating founders have received targeted mentorship, operator-led workshops, access to regional and global networks, and exposure to ecosystem stakeholders ahead of Demo Day on December 9, 2026. Batch 12 has been designed around hands-on execution support tailored to each company's stage, market, and go-to-market motion.

“Batch 12 shows how far founders in the region are willing to go in tackling hard problems,” said Abdulrahman AlJiffry, Partner at 500 Global.“This cohort is building in areas like critical infrastructure security, sovereign AI, construction, and legal services, where trust and execution matter as much as the technology itself. These are companies with the potential to become foundational to how the region operates, and we are proud to support them with the capital, mentorship, and network to help them scale from MENA to the world.”

A spokesperson for Sanabil Investments added,“The quality and ambition of the founders in Batch 12 reflect the strength of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem. These companies are applying technology to some of the Kingdom's most important sectors, from critical infrastructure and regulated industries to construction, healthcare and financial services. Through the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, we are proud to support ambitious founders with the networks, expertise and access they need to build scalable businesses and contribute to the Kingdom's long-term growth and economic diversification.”

The Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global Batch 12 companies are:

CQR Daleela Delta Flow Inovat JUSTECH Ossus Watad

With Batch 12 concluding in December, applications for the next cohort are open. Startups from across the MENA region are invited to join the strong and growing community of ambitious founders shaping the future of innovation in the region. Apply here.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a global asset manager with $2B in assets under management (as of December 31, 2025) investing across venture and growth strategies in technology-driven companies worldwide. Since 2010, the firm has launched 200+ startup program batches in 25 markets, accelerated 4,000+ startups, and mentored 6,000+ founders in 80+ countries - including 35+ unicorns and 160+ companies valued above $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Beyond capital, 500 Global partners with governments, sovereign funds, and institutions to design and manage platforms aligned with long-term economic development priorities. Its portfolio spans AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, climate innovation, and the sectors defining the next era of global competitiveness. Learn more: 500

About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), focused on global private investments that include VC/Growth. Sanabil is a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. Sanabil provides partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies. For more information, please visit

DEMO DAY IS AN INVITATION-ONLY EVENT AND THE INTENDED AUDIENCE FOR THIS EVENT IS LIMITED TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" AS DEFINED IN REGULATION D UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MEMBERS OF THE PRESS. ALL CONTENT PROVIDED IN THE EVENT IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS INVESTMENT, LEGAL, TAX OR ACCOUNTING ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. NO CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE EVENT IS OR IS INTENDED AS AN OFFER TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICE OR FINANCIAL ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL. 500 GLOBAL MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE ACCURACY OF INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DEMO DAY AND NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY CONTENT HEREIN OR IN THE EVENT BE CONSTRUED AS FUND MARKETING MATERIALS BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND. INCLUSION AS A PRESENTING COMPANY IN DEMO DAY DOES NOT NECESSARILY CONFIRM INVESTMENT BY A 500 GLOBAL FUND IN SUCH COMPANY. 500 GLOBAL HAS NOT TAKEN ANY ACTIONS TO QUALIFY THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE EVENT UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. PERSONS OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES WHO VIEW THE EVENT MUST OBSERVE ANY APPLICABLE LAWS AND RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO VIEWING THIS EVENT AND ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES.

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