MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, following the plenary session of the APEC summit.

This was announced by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

"We plan to hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow. We are making preparations and hope that the meeting will be useful and substantive. Several representatives from both sides will take part in the discussion," he said.

According to Ushakov, the Russian and U.S. presidents exchanged only a few words during an official reception on November 18, as they were not seated next to each other and therefore had no opportunity to continue their conversation.

He added that the leaders would have more opportunities to talk on November 19 throughout the working day.

A trilateral meeting involving Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled for the same day. It is expected to last no more than one hour.

Ushakov also commented on the Russian-Chinese talks held on November 18. According to him, the meeting took place behind closed doors in a friendly and candid atmosphere and represented another stage in the ongoing dialogue between the two leaders.

During the talks, Putin and Xi Jinping discussed key international and regional issues, with particular attention paid to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.