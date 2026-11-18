MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Department of Justice investment will expand language access, enhance victim services and leverage technology to improve connections to critical resources nationwide

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Connections, operator of the National Human Trafficking Hotline, has been awarded a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) to enhance the Hotline's technology infrastructure, expand language accessibility and strengthen connections to essential services for victims and survivors of human trafficking across the nation.

The $1.1 million grant will fund the development and implementation of a comprehensive technology initiative that will integrate advanced data analytics, geographic intelligence and real-time translation capabilities into the digital communications of Hotline operations.

"This grant represents an important investment in the future of the National Human Trafficking Hotline and, more importantly, in the people who depend on it," said Sonya Thompson, president of Compass Connections. "By combining advanced technology with the expertise and compassion of our Advocates, we can better understand where wraparound support services are needed, strengthen our network of partners and help ensure that language or geography does not stand in the way of someone accessing support."

The initiative will advance the Hotline's capabilities in three critical areas:

Expanding language accessibility: Implementing technology that quickly identifies a person's preferred language when they contact the Hotline on digital channels. This will facilitate faster connections to live Hotline Advocates and specialized translation services.

For individuals communicating in languages other than English or Spanish, the Hotline engages professional interpreters trained in trauma-informed care and human trafficking response, ensuring every interaction remains human-centered, compassionate and responsive to individual needs.



Strengthening the national victim services network: Using advanced analytics to evaluate the availability and suitability of victim services, identify gaps in resources and improve connections to providers equipped to meet an individual's specific needs.

Strengthening Geographic Data Analysis: Developing a customized platform to analyze geographic trends, identify service gaps, and support data-informed planning and coordination among victim service organizations, law enforcement, and other partners.



Compass Connections will work with CML Insight, a data analytics firm specializing in hotline analytics and technology enhancements, to implement the technology nationally, supporting individuals across all 50 states, U.S. territories and tribal lands.

"Every interaction with the Hotline begins with listening to the individual and understanding their needs," said Tiffany Taylor, Executive Director of Call Center Operations for Compass Connections. "These new capabilities will strengthen our ability to provide meaningful, individualized support while ensuring the person reaching out remains in control of their next steps."

In addition to enhancing direct services, the technology will provide valuable insights into resource availability and service needs across the country. These insights can help identify underserved communities, inform collaboration with service providers and strengthen the broader national response to human trafficking.

"This is more than implementing new technology," Thompson added. "It's about building a stronger, more connected system of support that responds to people where they are, recognizes their individual circumstances and helps them access the resources they choose."

About Compass Connections

Compass Connections is a national nonprofit, headquartered in Texas, that is committed to protecting children, strengthening families, and supporting individuals in crisis across more than 100 US communities. Compass Connections is the operator of the National Human Trafficking Hotline, a 24/7 confidential resource connecting survivors and those at risk to support, referrals, and lifesaving services.

About the National Human Trafficking Hotline

The National Human Trafficking Hotline provides confidential, 24/7 assistance to individuals experiencing or affected by human trafficking and those seeking information or resources. Trained Advocates provide trauma-informed, survivor-centered support through phone, text and online chat, connecting individuals to information and services while respecting their choices and individual circumstances. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF). People who need help or want to report a tip can call the Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, text 233733 (BeFree), or through chat at HumanTraffickingHotline.org.



National and state data from the Hotline can be found here. Resources and anti-trafficking tips can be found here.

About CML Insight

CML Insight is an Austin-San Antonio, Texas-based AI engineering and analytics firm. It builds causal machine learning and decision-support platforms for human services, public safety, education, and public utilities. Learn more at cmlinsight.com.

Media Contact:

Michele Autenrieth Brown

Compass Connections

210-550-8479 (cell)

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