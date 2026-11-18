AI Visibility For Industrial Parts & MRO Distributors: Six Companies Exceed 35% Visibility
|Distributor
|Type
|AI visibility
|What the answers associate it with
|Grainger
|Broadline MRO
|67.7%
|Catalog breadth and purchasing consolidation
|Motion Industries
|Technical
|45.1%
|Bearings, power transmission, hydraulics and fluid power
|Applied Industrial Technologies
|Technical
|44.1%
|Fluid power, engineered solutions and application support
|Fastenal
|Fastener and vending
|43.8%
|Fasteners and inventory programs
|MSC Industrial Supply
|Metalworking
|35.8%
|Cutting tools and machining supplies
|McMaster-Carr
|Catalog
|35.4%
|Fast fulfillment of hard-to-find items
Finding: Specialized Parts Bring In New Suppliers
One question asked, "Where can I find a distributor for specialty bolts, nuts, and threaded fasteners in non-standard sizes?" ChatGPT answered with a catalog distributor, a fastener distributor, an engineered-fastener supplier and precision thread makers. Grok sent the buyer to a fastener trade association, an online sourcing directory and niche fastener houses.
Within the 204 comparison questions, some suppliers appear far more often than others. Using exact company-name matches in the analysis summaries, at least one engine names Grainger in 143 of them and Motion Industries in 64.
These examples show that additional suppliers enter the answers when a question involves non-standard specifications, specialized applications or custom manufacturing. For those parts, a distributor appears next to associations and directories as well as other distributors.
Finding: Procurement Questions Bring In Systems and Directories
Some questions ask which distributors connect to punch-out catalogs and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. In one ChatGPT summary and one Gemini summary, distributors and procurement platforms appear in separate groups. Gemini names SAP Ariba, Coupa, Oracle and Workday as integration targets, and ChatGPT treats platforms as compatibility checks. Neither counts them as suppliers. Grok notes that integration availability depends on the buyer's exact system.
A distributor can start with a baseline built around its product categories, service area and technical strengths. Zen Media's Published Monthl program records which questions name the distributor, the system or directory beside it, which competitors appear and how the answers describe them. It then compares repeat measurements with the content and third-party coverage published in between.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: How do AI supplier recommendations differ for non-standard industrial parts?
Answer: The engines answer differently. ChatGPT named a catalog distributor, a fastener distributor, an engineered-fastener supplier and precision thread makers. Grok named a trade association, an online directory and niche fastener houses. Both answers tie the choice to specification detail and order quantity.
Question: How often do ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini name each industrial distributor?
Answer: Visibility ranges from 67.7% for Grainger to 35.4% for McMaster-Carr across the top six. Motion Industries records 45.1%, Applied Industrial Technologies 44.1%, Fastenal 43.8% and MSC Industrial Supply 35.8%. The seventh name records 10.8%.
Question: Do ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini name the same industrial distributors?
Answer: The engines name some of the same suppliers at different frequencies. Gemini names McMaster-Carr far more often than Grok does, and Grok names one online sourcing directory far more often than ChatGPT does.
Question: How can a distributor check whether AI engines name its company?
Answer: A distributor can run its own fixed set of questions about the parts, applications and locations it serves in each engine. It records the names, the buying need and any linked sources, then repeats the set after new work goes live.
Sources: Zen Media ZAVI AI Visibility Engine, Industrial Parts & MRO Distributors report (November 14, 2026)
About Zen Media
Zen Media is an AI visibility agency helping brands understand, influence, and improve how generative AI systems perceive them. Through its AVOSTM (AI Visibility Operating System), Zen combines advisory services, proprietary software, and narrative activation programs including Published MonthlyTM, ZAVITM Enterprise Intelligence, and GEO GPTTM to help organizations compete in AI-driven discovery. Headquartered in Miami, Zen Media works with B2B, technology, ecommerce, healthcare, and enterprise organizations across North America and globally.CONTACT: Beyza Aydogan Zen Media...
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