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The analysis covers 1,000 buyer questions and 3,000 AI responses from ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini.

Six distributors lead the comparison, from 67.7% visibility for Grainger to 35.4% for McMaster-Carr. For one non-standard fastener question, ChatGPT names distributors and thread makers, while Grok names a trade association, a sourcing directory and niche fastener houses. Miami, FL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six distributors record between 35.4% and 67.7% visibility in ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini answers to 1,000 buyer questions about industrial parts and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, while the seventh name records 10.8%. A Zen Media study of AI Visibility for Industrial Parts & MRO Distributors analyzed 3,000 AI responses to map which suppliers the engines name for broad purchasing, technical maintenance and specialized sourcing. The answers show a market where broadline leaders share the lists with technical, fastener and catalog specialists. “Industrial buyers are prompting AI with exact parts, specs and even applications they need. We are tracking this and see that AI is answering with supplier names,” said Sarah Evans, CEO, Zen Media.“Our research shows those recommendations and answers change as a customer's requirements get more specialized. That means the same prompt can get very different answers from one platform to the next. Every distributor should know two things: whether they show up in those answers, and whether AI describes their parts and applications correctly.” KEY FACTS

Grainger leads at 67.7% visibility. Motion Industries follows at 45.1% and Applied Industrial Technologies at 44.1%, one percentage point apart.

McMaster-Carr, sixth at 35.4%, records more than three times the visibility of the seventh-ranked name at 10.8%.

McMaster-Carr appears in 47.2% of Gemini summaries and 18.9% of Grok summaries, about 2.5 times as frequently in Gemini.

At least one engine names Grainger in 70.1% of the 204 comparison questions (143) and Motion Industries in 31.4% (64).

Grok names one online sourcing directory in 7.0% of its summaries and ChatGPT names it in 2.3% (70 and 23 of 1,000 each). Buying intent is the largest question type, with 41.2% of the 1,000 buyer questions, and 20.4% (204) compare suppliers. Methodology The study ran on Zen Media's ZAVI AI Visibility Engin, which sent 1,000 buyer questions from five buyer types to ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini. Visibility is how often a name appears across those questions. The score does not measure whether an engine links to a company's website. This release covers the distributors in the published ranking. Zen Media calculated the company-name counts and percentages from the exported analysis summaries, so they are separate from the report's published scores. Finding: AI Visibility Drops After the Top Six Grainger, the broadline MRO distributor, leads the published ranking, and technical, fastener, metalworking and catalog specialists complete the top six. Outside the top six, individual visibility falls to 10.8% or less, less than a third of the sixth-place name's 35.4%. The report links each leader to a different need, from purchasing consolidation to cutting tools.

Distributor Type AI visibility What the answers associate it with Grainger Broadline MRO 67.7% Catalog breadth and purchasing consolidation Motion Industries Technical 45.1% Bearings, power transmission, hydraulics and fluid power Applied Industrial Technologies Technical 44.1% Fluid power, engineered solutions and application support Fastenal Fastener and vending 43.8% Fasteners and inventory programs MSC Industrial Supply Metalworking 35.8% Cutting tools and machining supplies McMaster-Carr Catalog 35.4% Fast fulfillment of hard-to-find items





Finding: Specialized Parts Bring In New Suppliers

One question asked, "Where can I find a distributor for specialty bolts, nuts, and threaded fasteners in non-standard sizes?" ChatGPT answered with a catalog distributor, a fastener distributor, an engineered-fastener supplier and precision thread makers. Grok sent the buyer to a fastener trade association, an online sourcing directory and niche fastener houses.

Within the 204 comparison questions, some suppliers appear far more often than others. Using exact company-name matches in the analysis summaries, at least one engine names Grainger in 143 of them and Motion Industries in 64.

These examples show that additional suppliers enter the answers when a question involves non-standard specifications, specialized applications or custom manufacturing. For those parts, a distributor appears next to associations and directories as well as other distributors.

Finding: Procurement Questions Bring In Systems and Directories

Some questions ask which distributors connect to punch-out catalogs and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. In one ChatGPT summary and one Gemini summary, distributors and procurement platforms appear in separate groups. Gemini names SAP Ariba, Coupa, Oracle and Workday as integration targets, and ChatGPT treats platforms as compatibility checks. Neither counts them as suppliers. Grok notes that integration availability depends on the buyer's exact system.

A distributor can start with a baseline built around its product categories, service area and technical strengths. Zen Media's Published Monthl program records which questions name the distributor, the system or directory beside it, which competitors appear and how the answers describe them. It then compares repeat measurements with the content and third-party coverage published in between.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How do AI supplier recommendations differ for non-standard industrial parts?

Answer: The engines answer differently. ChatGPT named a catalog distributor, a fastener distributor, an engineered-fastener supplier and precision thread makers. Grok named a trade association, an online directory and niche fastener houses. Both answers tie the choice to specification detail and order quantity.

Question: How often do ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini name each industrial distributor?

Answer: Visibility ranges from 67.7% for Grainger to 35.4% for McMaster-Carr across the top six. Motion Industries records 45.1%, Applied Industrial Technologies 44.1%, Fastenal 43.8% and MSC Industrial Supply 35.8%. The seventh name records 10.8%.

Question: Do ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini name the same industrial distributors?

Answer: The engines name some of the same suppliers at different frequencies. Gemini names McMaster-Carr far more often than Grok does, and Grok names one online sourcing directory far more often than ChatGPT does.

Question: How can a distributor check whether AI engines name its company?

Answer: A distributor can run its own fixed set of questions about the parts, applications and locations it serves in each engine. It records the names, the buying need and any linked sources, then repeats the set after new work goes live.

Sources: Zen Media ZAVI AI Visibility Engine, Industrial Parts & MRO Distributors report (November 14, 2026)

About Zen Media

Zen Media is an AI visibility agency helping brands understand, influence, and improve how generative AI systems perceive them. Through its AVOSTM (AI Visibility Operating System), Zen combines advisory services, proprietary software, and narrative activation programs including Published MonthlyTM, ZAVITM Enterprise Intelligence, and GEO GPTTM to help organizations compete in AI-driven discovery. Headquartered in Miami, Zen Media works with B2B, technology, ecommerce, healthcare, and enterprise organizations across North America and globally.

CONTACT: Beyza Aydogan Zen Media...