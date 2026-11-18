MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2027 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

A conference call will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) Tuesday, December 8, 2026. Participants will be able to access the webcast and presentation here live and in replay.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed here.

About BRC

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of identification, safety, and productivity solutions that help organizations of all sizes to identify, connect, protect, track and optimize what matters most. By combining trusted identification technologies with advanced data capture, enterprise mobility, software and workflow solutions, Brady's comprehensive offerings enable its customers to improve safety, productivity, accuracy, and operational performance across their most critical functions and in the world's most demanding environments. For more than 110 years, Brady has established trust and demonstrated its commitment to innovation, serving customers across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, construction, and other key industries, to make their work safer, smarter and more connected. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brady employs approximately 9,300 people worldwide. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. Learn more at

For More Information:

Investor contact: Lisa Fortuna 414-506-2279

Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176