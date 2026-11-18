

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said on the company's Nov. 3 earnings call that enterprise merchants take longer to migrate onto Shopify.

Optimum7 runs five checks in every Shopify Plus migration, covering the data audit, field mapping, staged validation, custom-feature review and redirect timing. In one documented migration, Optimum7 moved 1.4 million historical orders, 653,000 customer accounts and more than 41,000 products with zero data loss.

Miami, FL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Shopify's Nov. 3 earnings call, President Harley Finkelstein said enterprise merchants take longer to migrate onto the platform, given all the integrations they bring. Optimum7, a Shopify Plus migration agenc and Shopify Plus Partner, runs five checks in every Shopify Plus migration, from the data audit and field mapping to staged validation, custom-feature review and redirect timing. With field-by-field mapping, staged validation checkpoints and full 301 redirect coverage, the team moved 1.4 million historical orders, 653,000 customer accounts and more than 41,000 products in one documented migration with zero data loss.

"A field that maps wrong shows up on launch day as a broken product page or the wrong price at checkout," said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7. "On a store with a million orders, a 0.1% error rate is 1,400 broken order records, so we check every import phase before the next one starts and keep mapping errors in staging where customers never see them."

Key Facts



1.4 million historical orders moved in one documented migration

500-row sample exported from each data category before mapping begins

100,000 or more historical orders trigger a staged migration with validation checkpoints

10,000 or more indexed pages call for a redirect mapping project from kickoff 60 to 90 days for a standard Shopify Plus migration, and 4 to 6 months for an enterprise migration with 50,000 or more products

Check 1: Data Audit Before Choosing a Migration Method

Optimum7 scopes and prices every Shopify Plus migration on three factors: the volume and complexity of legacy data, the custom functionality that must be rebuilt and the size of the SEO redirect map. Automated migration tools work for stores with simple, clean data structures, but stores with custom product option schemas, nested variant attributes, B2B pricing tiers or legacy subscription records need custom transformation logic, so Optimum7 runs a data audit before it picks a migration method.

Stores older than five years accumulate structural inconsistencies, duplicate records and legacy data formats, and the team audits and resolves each of them before the first import begins. Shopify's third-quarter call described merchants with that kind of history, including a 109-year-old company that ran on a custom stack built by its own CEO. On the same call, Shopify reported that Shopify Plus, its enterprise plan, made up 34% of monthly recurring revenue in the third quarter, and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said large, complex multi-location merchants remain the fastest-growing segment, with locations up 52% year over year. Optimum7's ecommerce migration services list locked or messy data and breaking ERP integrations among the signs that a store has outgrown its platform.

Check 2: Field Mapping From a 500-Row Sample

The team exports a 500-row sample from each data category, maps each field to Shopify's data model and marks every field that needs a transformation. That mapping becomes the documentation developers use to write the transformation scripts, and it keeps new scope from appearing in the middle of the project.

Check 3: Staged Validation on 1.4 Million Orders

Stores with 100,000 or more historical orders typically require staged data imports and validation checkpoints to preserve the relationships between orders, customers and products. Optimum7 applies this approach to large-scale Shopify Plus migrations. In a documented footwear retail migration involving 1.4 million historical orders, the team used Shopify's GraphQL bulk operations and custom identity resolution logic to merge duplicate customer profiles.

Check 4: Custom Feature and Integration Review

The team checks each custom feature for a native Shopify Plus equivalent, a maintained app or a custom build. Optimum7's Shopify Plus developmen team builds the pieces that need custom code in Liquid and Shopify Functions. The same team connects ERP, CRM and PIM systems, 3PL and fulfillment providers, tax tools and subscription apps through tested, documented syncs that keep the back office in step with the store.

Check 5: The 301 Redirect Map at Kickoff

Optimum7 builds the 301 redirect map at project kickoff. Stores with 10,000 or more indexed pages need a redirect mapping project from the start, which gives the SEO team time to test redirect chains in staging before launch. The ecommerce migration service team then verifies product, customer and order counts field by field on a staging clone before cutover.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What does a Shopify Plus migration agency check before the first import?

Answer: Optimum7 audits the data before it picks a migration method, maps each field to Shopify's data model from a 500-row sample and plans a staged import with validation checkpoints when a store has 100,000 or more orders. The team also reviews each custom feature and starts the 301 redirect map at kickoff.

Question: How long does a Shopify Plus migration take for a large enterprise store?

Answer: The timeline depends on how much data moves, how many custom features need a rebuild and how many systems connect to the store. A standard Shopify Plus migration with 1,000 to 10,000 products and no major custom functionality typically takes 60 to 90 days from kickoff to go-live, according to Optimum7. Enterprise migrations with 50,000 or more products, complex data relationships or significant custom development can run 4 to 6 months.

Question: Why do enterprise Shopify Plus migrations take longer?

Answer: Enterprise stores carry more data, custom functionality and integrations, and Shopify's president said on the Nov. 3 earnings call that these merchants take longer to migrate. Stores older than five years add duplicate records and legacy data formats that need cleanup before the first import. Custom features also do not transfer automatically, so each one needs a review for a native equivalent, an app or a custom build.

Question: What determines the cost of a Shopify Plus migration?

Answer: Three variables set the cost of a Shopify Plus migration, namely the volume and complexity of the data, the custom functionality that must be rebuilt and the scale of the SEO redirect map. A store with 500 products and 5,000 orders is a different project from an enterprise store with 930,000 historical orders and a headless storefront. Optimum7 gives each client a fixed price to approve before any code is written.

Question: How are historical orders migrated during a Shopify Plus migration?

Answer: Each order moves with its line items, applied discounts, shipping methods, fulfillment status and payment records, and stores with 100,000 or more orders migrate them in stages with validation checkpoints. Optimum7's migration guide treats these records as required because they support returns, warranty claims, repeat order lookups and financial reporting.

Sources: Shopify third-quarter 2026 earnings call, Nov. 3, 2026. Migration practices, timelines, data audit steps and the footwear retail migration figures from Optimum7's Shopify Plus migration guide (accessed Nov. 18, 2026). Pricing approach and integration scope from Optimum7's Shopify Plus development page.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO, Optimum7...