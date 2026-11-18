MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrates 160 years of customer service, implements vision for the future









SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose Water (“SJW” or“the Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO), today unveiled H2O Next, one part of the company's long-term vision to develop alternative water supply sources that provide affordable and sustainable local water supply to customers for generations to come, and shared the first look at the mobile water purification lab pilot facility and interactive experience. SJW, celebrating 160 years of service this month, expects the H2O Next lab to begin accepting visitors at its McLaughlin pumping station base location in fall 2027, ahead of the two-year timeline announced in April.

“When San Jose Water was founded in 1866, a promise to deliver good and pure water meant two tanks and about 400 neighbors,” said Tanya Moniz-Witten, president of San Jose Water.“Every generation since then has looked ahead to what this community would need next, and San Jose Water has been here to meet challenges in prudent, innovative ways for our customers. H2O Next is part of how we'll continue doing that, and we look forward to this pilot demonstration and learning lab being accessible to customers and community members to see it up close, ask tough questions and help shape what comes next.”

About half of the water SJW delivers today is imported from outside of Silicon Valley, and H2O Next will demonstrate the technology SJW could use at scale to make purified recycled water an alternative local supply that holds up in drought conditions and meets customers' expectations.

Lab visitors will be able to follow recycled water through each stage of the water purification process and see how the technology purifies it to meet strict federal and state drinking water standards. SJW experts will be available to answer questions. Community groups, schools and event organizers can request a visit to the lab. A new video featuring President Tanya Moniz-Witten and Jake Walsh, vice president of engineering, with a 3D tour of the planned mobile lab, is available at sjwater.com/SJWH2ONext.

Also on the innovation front, SJW is completing installation of its smart meters, finishing a three-year systemwide rollout by the end of 2026. The meters record water use every hour so customers can monitor their water usage and spot potential leaks early. SJW sent more than 44,000 leak notifications in 2025 and more than 100,000 through July 2026, giving customers practical, timely information they can use to reduce water loss and better manage household costs. Combined with acoustic leak detection on about 14,000 of the company's 20,000 fire hydrants, the technology helps SJW find and fix problems before they become costly main breaks. Together, these technologies have helped SJW keep its water loss rate to about 8%, compared with a national average of roughly 14%.

Those tools build on steady investment in the water system behind every tap. Since 2021, SJW has invested more than $1 billion to upgrade infrastructure and replace pipes, tanks and well pumps. At its Cambrian Station, which serves about 225,000 people from Japantown to the Rose Garden, SJW brought the first of two new 8-million-gallon, seismically resilient tanks online in February, replacing earthen reservoirs that had served the community for more than a century. The company also performs more than 18,000 water quality tests each year across dozens of locations to confirm its teams and facilities meet water quality standards, and its security teams block roughly 5 million attempted cyberattacks every day to protect the systems that have kept water flowing for 160 years and will continue to serve Silicon Valley for generations to come.

To watch the H2O Next video and 3D tour, visit sjwater.com/SJWH2ONext. SJW's 160th anniversary video is available at . Photos, video and background materials for media are available for download at sjwater.com/SJWH2ONext.

About San Jose Water

Founded in 1866, San Jose Water is a regulated private utility and one of the largest and most technically sophisticated urban water systems in the United States. The company serves more than one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area. San Jose Water is owned by H2O America, a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HTO. H2O America also owns Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, Maine Water Company in Maine and Texas Water Company in Texas. To learn more about San Jose Water, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Pal Hollywood, San Jose Water Corporate Communications Manager...