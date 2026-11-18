MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership expands access to MSK's world-leading research, physician education and clinical collaboration for patients across South Florida

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, today announced its designation as a Care Partner of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK Care Partner). The designation follows an extensive evaluation by MSK that validated the Institute's high standards of clinical care, resources and capabilities.

"This milestone reflects our shared commitment to transforming cancer care for patients across South Florida,” said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO, Baptist Health.“By strengthening our relationship with MSK, we're further increasing the capabilities of Wertheim Cancer Institute, allowing patients to remain close to home to receive cutting-edge cancer care.”

The expanded relationship is supported by a $12.5 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst. Griffin is a longtime supporter of both Baptist Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and his latest gift reflects his commitment to expanding access to world-class cancer care for patients across South Florida. Griffin's support for the collaboration follows his recent $75 million gift to advance neuroscience care and treatment at the newly renamed Baptist Health Kenneth C. Griffin Neuroscience Institute, and his historic $400 million gift with David Geffen in December 2023 to advance patient care and research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

“Herbert Wertheim's extraordinary generosity is helping transform cancer care in South Florida,” said Mr. Griffin.“I am honored to build on his commitment by supporting the collaboration between Baptist Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Together, these extraordinary teams will help more patients overcome cancer and give families more time with the people they love.”

Baptist Health Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute has achieved alignment with MSK's Standards of CareTM following an intensive review of its clinical infrastructure, care processes and clinical outcomes. Through the partnership, patients in South Florida will benefit from access to MSK's latest clinical advancements and innovations, expanded research and clinical trial opportunities and enhanced physician education-all while continuing to receive care from their local oncologists.

Physicians from Wertheim Cancer Institute and MSK will work together to plan and conduct state-of-the-art clinical trials in medical oncology, radiation oncology and surgery, expanding access for South Florida patients to innovative trials developed by physicians at both institutions.

Wertheim Cancer Institute patients seeking second opinions will also have access to a streamlined referral process, along with an expedited pathway for pathology second opinions to help accelerate expert review when needed.

The expanded relationship builds on Wertheim Cancer Institute's nine-year participation in the MSK Cancer Alliance, deepening collaboration between the two organizations across clinical care, research, innovation and education. Wertheim Cancer Institute is the only MSK Care Partner in Florida.

"This deeper and more functional alliance will continue to elevate the level of care we offer to our patients,” said Leonard Kalman, M.D., interim system chief executive, Baptist Health Cancer Care and interim executive medical director, Wertheim Cancer Institute.“Together with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, we're bringing the latest advances in research and clinical expertise to the patients and families we serve."

"Everyone should have access to exceptional cancer care close to home,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., FACS, president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.“By partnering with the Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute, we're building on the strength of South Florida's cancer care community and extending 140 years of MSK expertise in cancer care, research and education to the region, creating more opportunities for patients to benefit from leading-edge care and innovation.”

Together, Wertheim Cancer Institute and MSK are connecting more patients to specialized expertise, leading-edge research and personalized cancer care.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 30,000 employees, 4,500 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and the Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

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Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, announces designation as Care Partner of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

CONTACT: Gina Congemi Baptist Health South Florida...