MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CMBLU's SolidFlow battery system to help deliver dependable power for Southern California communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMBLU Energy and Imperial Irrigation District (IID) today announced Echo Sands Community Resilience, a 10 MW / 100 MWh SolidFlow battery energy storage project in Southern California. Echo Sands will mark IID's first deployment of a non-lithium battery system, expanding the utility's options for strengthening grid reliability and community resilience.

The Echo Sands energy storage project, located at IID's Pilot Knob Hydro Power Plant in Winterhaven, California, will deliver ten hours of stored energy which will help serve the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe and surrounding communities, including during extreme heat and other disruptive events. The project will be delivered in two phases, with the initial deployment phase being supported by grant funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC).

“Reliable power matters most when communities are under the greatest strain,” said Giovanni Damato, President of CMBLU Energy.“Through Echo Sands, our team and IID are bringing advanced energy storage to help meet that need. With technology purpose-built for 10+ hours of storage, we're giving IID another dependable tool to serve its communities.”

CMBLU's SolidFlow storage is safe by design, using non-flammable materials with no risk of thermal runaway. Its modular architecture combines solid energy storage materials with a flow battery design, delivering high energy density in a compact footprint and the flexibility to scale.

Today, the CEC approved $7.2 million in grant funding to support the initial 1 MW / 10 MWh installation of the Echo Sands project. The funding comes from the CEC's Community Energy Reliability and Resilience Investment (CERRI) Program, which distributes federal funding to deploy grid hardening and energy resilience projects for communities throughout California. This financial support will lay the groundwork for the full 10 MW / 100 MWh deployment.

“We appreciate the California Energy Commission for selecting IID as a small-entity recipient in this highly competitive round of the CERRI Program,” said Paul Rodriguez, IID's Deputy Power Department Manager.“In partnership with CMBLU, we look forward to strengthening local reliability and expanding our ability to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

Additional project partners expected to support Echo Sands include Campesinos Unidos, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), and CleanTech Strategies (CTS).

About CMBLU Energy

CMBLU Energy is a global deep tech company developing energy storage purpose-built for 10+ hours with its patented SolidFlow battery energy storage system. Safe by design and without lithium or vanadium, SolidFlow combines independent scaling of power and capacity with high energy density, resulting in a compact, modular design for utilities, data centers, and critical infrastructure. Built from abundant materials that can be sourced locally, the technology supports resilient supply chains and gives customers greater flexibility to meet growing power needs.

Founded in 2014, CMBLU Energy has grown from one of Europe's largest battery research centers into a global technology company with more than 250 employees, including over 150 scientists and engineers. Headquartered in Alzenau, Germany, with an established presence in the United States and Greece, CMBLU is scaling manufacturing through its existing automated gigafactory in Alzenau and developing additional manufacturing sites in both countries.

Learn more at cmblu.com.

About Imperial Irrigation District

Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is a community-owned utility providing electricity throughout Imperial County and portions of Riverside and San Diego counties, as well as water service in the Imperial Valley. Through dependable service, partnerships with local communities, and continued investment, IID supports the region's resilience and long-term well-being.

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