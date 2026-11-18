MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (“Build-A-Bear” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BBW) securities between May 28, 2026 and August 26, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The class action charges Build-A-Bear and certain of Build-A-Bear's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Build-A-Bear's guidance remained materially overstated even after defendants cut Build-A-Bear's 2026 yearly guidance once; (2) Defendants materially overstated Build-A-Bear's prospects by overstating the strength of Build-A-Bear's relationship with Walmart Inc.; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Build-A-Bear should contact the Firm prior to the January 19, 2027 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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