MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global photonics leader also ranks #7 in TIME's Electronics & Semiconductors industry classification.







SAXONBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), the global leader in photonics, has been named #33 on TIME's America's Top Manufacturers 2027 list, placing the company among the nation's 250 leading manufacturers. Coherent also ranked #7 among 48 companies in TIME's Electronics & Semiconductors industry classification.

Being named to America's Top Manufacturers 2027 recognizes Coherent's performance across the areas evaluated by the ranking. This distinction underscores the company's focus on building a strong business, advancing innovation, and supporting its workforce. These priorities guide its continued growth and contribution to the manufacturing sector.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our strategy, our commitment to innovation, and the exceptional execution of our people," said Jim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Coherent. "As demand for AI and advanced photonics accelerates, we're investing in the technology, manufacturing capacity, and talent to lead what's next."

Investing in Innovation and American Manufacturing

Coherent continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, including a major investment in Sherman, Texas, expected to quadruple indium phosphide (InP) production capacity and create more than 1,000 jobs.

These investments strengthen Coherent's ability to deliver advanced photonic technologies powering AI infrastructure, next-generation connectivity, and industrial innovation.

"Innovation may define what we do, but our people define who we are,” said Grace Lee, Chief People Officer of Coherent.“This recognition belongs to the extraordinary teams whose ingenuity, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence turn ambition into impact every day.”

The full TIME's America's Top Manufacturers 2027 list is available at TIME.com.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of Statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

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