El Mero

El Mero strain attracts attention for its distinctive cultivar characteristics, unique profile, and growing interest among cannabis enthusiasts.

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The El Mero strain is attracting attention within cannabis genetics discussions for its distinctive parentage, indica-dominant profile, and pronounced aromatic characteristics. Developed by Barney's Farm in collaboration with B-Real of Cypress Hill, the cultivar combines two recognized genetic varieties, OG Kush and GMO, also known as Garlic Cookies. Its genetic background, sensory profile, and documented cultivation characteristics offer several points of interest for those following cannabis breeding developments.OG Kush and GMO Form the Genetic Foundation of El MeroThe genetic identity of El Mero comes from the combination of OG Kush and GMO. Both parent varieties contribute recognizable characteristics to the cultivar's overall profile. OG Kush has a long-standing association with earthy, pine-like, and fuel-forward aromas, while GMO is recognized for its strong garlic, savory, and pungent sensory characteristics.The cross brings these contrasting yet complementary profiles together in one cultivar. Its genetic composition reflects an emphasis on aromatic intensity and indica-dominant characteristics. The collaboration with B-Real adds another dimension to the cultivar's development, connecting cannabis genetics with an established figure in hip-hop culture.Barney's Farm classifies El Mero as an 80% indica and 20% sativa hybrid. The variety is available in feminized seed form, which supports the production of female plants under suitable cultivation conditions. Its genetic classification provides a starting point for understanding the cultivar, although individual plant characteristics depend on phenotype and environmental factors.What Makes El Mero's Aroma and Flavor Profile Distinct?The El Mero strain carries a complex aromatic profile shaped by its OG Kush and GMO lineage. Its dominant scent characteristics include earthy, pungent, and fuel-like notes, accompanied by garlic and onion undertones. Sweet citrus elements provide another layer to the overall aromatic composition.Its flavor profile follows a similarly pronounced direction. Diesel, pepper, pine, and skunky notes contribute to its reported sensory identity. The combination places El Mero among cultivars associated with savory and gas-forward characteristics rather than predominantly fruity or floral profiles.Terpenes play an important role in shaping cannabis aroma and flavor. Compounds such as myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene contribute different sensory characteristics across cannabis varieties. However, the specific terpene composition of an individual El Mero sample requires laboratory analysis. A sample-specific terpene report provides more reliable chemical information than aroma descriptions alone.THC Content and Reported EffectsEl Mero carries a stated THC potential of up to 29%. This figure places the cultivar within a high-potency category based on its published specifications. Actual THC concentrations vary between plants, harvests, and individual samples. Laboratory testing remains necessary to establish the cannabinoid content of a particular batch.Its reported effect profile combines uplifting and euphoric sensations with physical relaxation. These descriptions reflect commonly associated experiences rather than established medical outcomes. Individual responses to cannabis differ according to several factors, including tolerance, consumption patterns, and product composition.The distinction between reported effects and verified clinical evidence remains important in cannabis-related reporting. THC concentration alone does not establish the nature or duration of an individual's experience. El Mero's published profile therefore provides information about its intended cultivar identity without establishing therapeutic benefits or predictable outcomes.Cultivation Characteristics and Growth SpecificationsThe physical development of El Mero provides another point of distinction within its published cultivar profile. Indoor plants typically reach heights of approximately 100 to 120 centimeters. Outdoor specimens have a reported height range of 150 to 200 centimeters.The documented cultivation specifications include the following characteristics:Genetic Lineage: OG Kush × GMOGenetic Classification: 80% Indica / 20% SativaSeed Type: FeminizedTHC Potential: Up to 29%Indoor Height: 100 to 120 cmOutdoor Height: 150 to 200 cmIndoor Yield: 550 to 650 g/m2Outdoor Yield: 1,500 to 2,000 g per plantFlowering Period: 70 to 75 daysOutdoor Harvest Period: First to second week of OctoberThe figures provide a reference for understanding the cultivar's documented growth characteristics. Actual plant height, flowering development, and yield depend on environmental conditions, genetic expression, and cultivation practices. Consequently, published yield estimates should not be treated as guaranteed production figures.The flowering period of approximately 70 to 75 days provides an additional reference point for its development cycle. The stated outdoor harvest window applies to Northern Hemisphere growing seasons and is subject to regional climate conditions and applicable regulations.Cannabis Genetics and the Importance of Cultivar DocumentationThe development of named cannabis cultivars involves genetic selection, crossbreeding, and the evaluation of inherited characteristics. Documenting these details helps distinguish one variety from another and provides a clearer understanding of its genetic background.El Mero brings together several identifiable elements, including OG Kush and GMO parentage, an indica-dominant classification, and a pronounced savory aromatic profile. Its association with B-Real further connects the cultivar to the cultural history surrounding cannabis genetics.Accurate cultivar documentation remains important as the cannabis sector continues to develop. Genetic lineage, cannabinoid measurements, terpene composition, and cultivation specifications represent separate areas of evaluation. Independent laboratory analysis provides additional evidence for chemical characteristics, while consistent documentation supports clearer comparisons between varieties.About Barney's FarmFounded in Amsterdam in 1986, Barney's Farm is an established cannabis seed breeder known for its work with cannabis genetics and cultivar development. The company has built its catalog through genetic selection, preservation, and crossbreeding. Its range includes feminized, regular, and autoflowering cannabis seeds, alongside collaborative cultivar releases. Barney's Farm operates internationally and provides information about its genetic varieties, product specifications, and breeding background through its official website.Media ContactCompany: Barney's FarmAddress: Barney's Farm Inc18 Hangar Way, Suite AWatsonville, California, CA 95076, USAThe Sun Drops LLC18 Hangar Way, Suite AWatsonville, CA 95076, USAWebsite:

Mary Brett

Barney's Farm

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El Mero Strain Draws Interest for Its Distinct Cultivar Characteristics News Provided By The Sun Drops LLC November 18, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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