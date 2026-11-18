Sweet's Services urges pre-holiday septic maintenance, highlighting trenchless pipe lining, commercial expertise, 24/7 emergency support.

SHOSHONE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet's Services, a family-owned septic, sewer, and drain company, is encouraging homeowners and businesses across southern Idaho to schedule preventative maintenance before the holiday season arrives.Prepare Before the Holiday RushHoliday gatherings put extra strain on septic systems as guests, cooking, and laundry increase water use. Sweet's Services recommends booking inspections and pumping now, before calendars fill up and small issues become costly emergencies. A quick check today can spare families and business owners from backups during their busiest weeks of the year.Trenchless Pipe Lining Saves Yards and BudgetsFor aging or damaged pipes, Sweet's Services offers trenchless pipe lining, a method that rehabilitates lines from the inside without extensive excavation. Customers keep their landscaping, driveways, and floors intact while gaining a durable, long-lasting pipe. The process is often faster and less disruptive than traditional dig-and-replace repairs.Specialized Support for Businesses and DairiesSweet's Services supports the region's commercial and agricultural operations with specialized equipment and experience, including:● Hydro excavation for safe, precise digging● Large-diameter sewer and drain cleaning● Camera inspections to pinpoint problems quickly● Routine maintenance programs for local businesses and dairiesFour Generations of Local ServiceFounded in 1942, Sweet's Services has remained family-owned and operated for more than 80 years. Now in its fourth generation, the company continues to build on the values that earned the trust of its neighbors: honest work, careful attention to detail, and a commitment to the community.Help Is Available Around the ClockSeptic and sewer problems rarely wait for business hours. Sweet's Services provides 24/7 emergency service, so residents and businesses can reach an experienced technician whenever unexpected problems arise.Schedule Service TodayTo schedule holiday septic maintenance or request emergency service, call Sweet's Services at 208-487-7980 or visit the company's website. Appointments fill quickly during the holiday season.About Sweet's ServicesSweet's Services has provided dependable sewer and septic solutions in Shoshone, ID, and nearby communities for over 80 years. The company specializes in septic pumping, drain cleaning, sewer repair, and excavation services. Each project is completed using a combination of long-standing expertise and modern equipment designed to ensure efficient, accurate results.As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, Sweet's Services maintains a strong commitment to quality workmanship, integrity, and attention to detail for both residential and commercial clients.More information about their full range of services is available at .

Jon McManus

Sweet's Septic Tank & Backhoe Service Inc

+1 208-487-7980

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Sweet's Services Highlights Holiday Maintenance, Trenchless Pipe Lining and 24/7 Emergency Service News Provided By Real Time Marketing November 18, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR



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